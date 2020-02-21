A pair of St. Charles High School seniors finalized their college decisions this week and both Spartans will be playing football at the next level beginning this fall and several more could be joining them in the near future.
St. Charles senior quarterback Klayton Batten, who is currently playing basketball for the Spartans, and multi-purpose player Konner Blount-Foster, finalized their college choices. Batten signed with Shepherd University in West Virginia on Wednesday afternoon prior to the Spartans’ basketball game against Lackey, while Blount-Foster committed to Delaware State University and is preparing to sign his letter early next week.
Batten, who completed 24 of 53 passes for 414 yards and six touchdowns as the Spartans quarterback and rushed for 1,099 yards and 14 more scores on 124 carries, signed with Shepherd on Wednesday then scored 18 points in the Spartans’ 69-46 victory over Lackey.
“It was a really emotional day for me,” Batten said. “I was glad my parents and coaches could be there when I signed. I think Shepherd is perfect for me. I love the campus and they have my major [physical therapy] and it’s only a two-hour drive for my parents, so they can come see me play a lot.”
Shepherd finished 10-3 overall last fall, reaching the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.
St. Charles head football coach Patrick Orndoff was pleased to see Batten sign on Wednesday and realize that Blount-Foster is headed to Delaware State University. Orndoff and St. Charles athletic director Jen Smith expect Blount-Foster to formally sign with Delaware State, where former La Plata football coach Rod Milstead is the head coach, next week.
“They’re not only both really good athletes, they’re also great kids and great students,” Orndoff said. “Klayton did a lot of great things on the field, but he’s also a 3.0 student and he’s a great kid. I think Shepherd is a great fit for him. Konner is also a great athlete and a great kid with a 3.5-3.7 GPA every semester. I think he’s going to fit in well at Delaware State.”
Delaware State, a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, finished 2-10 overall last fall.
Blount-Foster and Batten were both two-way players for the Spartans last fall, with Blount-Foster also seeing time on special teams as a returner.
Blount-Foster rushed 92 times for 719 yards and eight touchdowns and also caught 16 passes for 219 yards and recorded 66 tackles and one interception on defense. Batten intercepted five passes while playing linebacker for the Spartans.
“Those guys were both great skill players and they rarely came off the field,” Orndoff said. “They were always in the game. They’re both going to do well in college. They both took their time making their decisions and they both made the right one. I should have a couple of more guys going to Division III schools in the coming weeks.”
