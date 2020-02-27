Max Brooks was in a unique position on Wednesday night, as the St. Charles senior was the only player on the court for the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference boys basketball championship game making a third straight appearance in the game.
As a sophomore, Brooks was on a Great Mills team that defeated St. Charles to deny the Spartans their first conference title. But on Wednesday, playing in the gym at St. Charles, Brooks contributed to the Spartans winning the school's first SMAC championship in any sport, as they defeated Huntingtown 64-53.
“It's great,” said Brooks, who scored nine points and was a dominant force on defense in the win over the Hurricanes. “Our season isn't finished yet, but it's a great feeling to put something on the wall and be the first team to ever do that.”
St. Charles (22-1 overall), the SMAC Potomac Division champion, never trailed, as Brooks scored on the game's first possession to put the Spartans ahead to stay. Klayton Batten followed with a three-pointer and then another bucket to increase the early lead to 7-0 just 1 minute 28 seconds into the game, prompting Huntingtown to burn a timeout.
Trailing 18-10 after a quarter, the SMAC Chesapeake Division champion Hurricanes (16-7) showed signs of life with Jaiden Ruffin's three to open the second quarter. St. Charles scored the next six points, but Huntingtown again showed some fight in answering with its own six-point surge to close to 24-19 on Kedrick Frink's jumper at the second quarter's midpoint to cut the gap to 24-19. But, in what would become a theme of the night, St. Charles responded to Huntingtown's run with one of its own, stretching its lead back out to 35-25 by the half.
“We know how to handle adversity. With the schedule that we've played, we've hit adversity in most of our wins,” St. Charles head coach Brett Campbell said. “It hasn't been just 30-point blowouts. We've had to really buckle down and make some plays and know that other teams are going to make their run. It's just how we respond to that adversity. We have a good group that sticks together with that.”
The Hurricanes again pulled to within five in the third quarter before St. Charles eventually extended its advantage back to double figures by the end of the period.
In the fourth, Huntingtown finally appeared primed to make it all the way back even, as three-pointers from Ruffin and Charles Contee got the team to within 49-46 with 5:55 left to play. But an Amir Dade triple followed by a Tremaine Chesley bucket quelled the Hurricanes' momentum and the Spartans managed to hold their guests at bay until the clock ran out.
Garrett Contee scored a game-high 14 points for the Hurricanes. Frink added 13, while Charles Contee scored nine and Ruffin chipped in with eight. Huntingtown will be back in action at 7 tonight at Oxon Hill, playing the Clippers in a Class 3A South Region I quarterfinal game.
“We battled. I'm very proud of our team,” Huntingtown head coach Tobias Jenifer said. “We didn't give up, even when they had a good lead. We fought, that's just the makeup of this squad that I have. Those are some guys who battle. I love everything about it. They didn't give up.
“It sucks not winning, but I always tell the guys you win the game or you learn. You don't lose. We have to learn from this, and we will. Hat's off to St. Charles. They played their butts off. They deserved it. They played better than us tonight. We played well enough to win, but we didn't make enough game-winning plays down the stretch.”
Dade scored 13 points to pace St. Charles, while Omar Mcgann and Chesley both contributed 11 to the Spartans' cause. On what was a historic night for the program, the team always found the answer for anything Huntingtown threw at it.
“We just wanted to stay composed,” Brooks said. “We knew they'd get hot. We just wanted to play smart basketball.”
St. Charles, which is the top seed in Region I of the 3A South, opens its postseason at home against Chopticon at 6 tonight, played as challenging a nonconference schedule as it could to try to best prepare for this time of year. With Wednesday's win, the Spartans have won 16 in a row, were perfect against SMAC opponents and have only a one-point loss to Middleburg Academy (Va.) from the Governor's Challenge tournament in late December blemishing their season ledger. While the objective is to find postseason success, the work the team has put in paid its first dividend with the conference crown.
“We really tried to push ourselves knowing that this conference is tough,” Campbell said. “Westlake's always good, Stone's always good, North Point, and then Huntingtown and Great Mills on the other side always have competitive teams, among others. We set ourselves up for the grind that's the conference.”