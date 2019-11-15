The men’s and women’s basketball teams at St. Mary’s College of Maryland have begun the 2019-2020 season, and both programs are aiming for better results than last season.
Chris Harney returns for his 15th season at the helm for the Seahawks and holds a 241-144 career record at the college.
“We have a whole new offense and defense, and I think the difference is that they are just a really coachable group and are sponges,” Harney said, referencing this team. “They have all been absorbing it and it has been fun.”
This season’s team will feature a majority of new faces to the program as 11 of the team’s 19 guys are in their first year with the program.
“It is a challenge having so many new guys, but as part of the recruiting process, we kind of handpicked most of these guys and we thought they would be a good fit here,” Harney said. “It has been great. They are really coachable. The chemistry is growing. I really enjoy coaching and I’m happiest when I’m in the gym. This group has been a lot of fun.”
St. Mary's, picked to finish fifth in the 2019-2020 Capital Athletic Conference Preseason Poll, will rely on its four seniors to help lead the team this season with a majority of new faces.
“We have a mixture of old and young and we are just seeing them grow each game. Our seniors are veteran guys and some of them are our most talented players. Their leadership is key. Phil [Newsome] and Reggie [Rouse] have been here the whole time, so they know me really well,” Harney said. “A lot of times they can step in and talk to the younger guys and explain how I am or the things I do. That is rewarding for me as a coach to kind of have like mini coaches to help work with the younger guys. That is their role to work with the younger guys and be mentors, but also guys we can count on in the games.”
Currently, the Seahawks' record sits at 0-3 after an overtime loss Friday to Washington College (Md.) and a Sunday defeat at the hands of Randolph-Macon (Va.), both at home in the Dan Greene/Wayne Cook Memorial Tournament, and a loss at the University of Maryland Baltimore County on Wednesday.
“I schedule these [Division I] games a lot just for the experience. It is just fun to take that kind of trip and play up there,” Harney said. “It was a great experience, and we try to do one every year just to go to a different place. At the end of the day, we are trying to win games, but we are also trying to give the players an experience they will look back on and think that was a cool day.”
St. Mary’s was tied at 33 at the half with UMBC before the hosts pulled away to seal a 79-57 victory. Miles Gillette led the Seahawks with 18 points.
“We took UMBC to a tie game at halftime, which was fun. They pulled away at the end, but I was really pleased with the team and the effort they gave,” Harney said. “I thought the most important thing was that we really represented the school well up there on and off the court. That’s all I really want when we travel.”
Three former Southern Maryland Athletic Conference athletes are on the Seahawks roster. Jordan Alston and Albert Scott, both La Plata High School graduates (Alston of Waldorf and Scott of Newburg), enter their senior and junior years, respectively, with the program. Thomas Stone High School graduate Gary Grant is excited for his freshman year of collegiate basketball.
“Everyday is a new opportunity to get better,” Grant said. “I’m most excited about getting to compete against the different college teams and the ability to hopefully improve my game throughout the process.”
St. Mary's is scheduled to play Catholic of Washington, D.C., at 6 tonight in the Battle of D.C. and Maryland tournament at Hood College in Frederick with a second game on tap for Saturday against a team not yet determined. The Seahawks' next home game is slated for Dec. 4 versus Hampden-Sydne of Virginia.
“The local community has always been like our sixth man. We get so many people from Southern Maryland that come out to our games and it really gives us a lift,” Harney said. “It is so fun to play in front of a crowd where half is the college community and half is the local community. It makes me feel like we are not just playing for St. Mary’s, but we are playing for Southern Maryland too. That means a lot to me and the players.”
Women ready for season
The Seahawks women's basketball team was selected to finish sixth in the 2019-2020 CAC Preseason Poll.
Northern High School graduate Gina Seifert, from Owings, was selected to the All-CAC second team last season after leading the Seahawks in scoring with 10.4 points per game and averaging a team-best 7.4 rebounds per game.
Seifert enters her senior year looking to help the Seahawks improve upon a 7-19 overall mark last season.
The Seahawks have nine returners on their roster this year and welcome three newcomers.
Kelli Jenkins, who is also a member of the St. Mary’s baseball team, enters her sophomore season with the Seahawks. Jenkins started four games as a freshman and led the team with a 44.2 three-point shooting percentage.
Currently, St. Mary’s holds an 0-2 overall record after losses to Widener (Pa.) and Drew (N.J.) at home in the One Love Seahawk Invitational last weekend. The Seahawks are slated to take part in the Guilford College Daly 7 Classic in North Carolina this weekend, taking on Guilford tonight and Mary Baldwin (Va.) on Saturday. The team next home contest is at 6 p.m. Tuesday versus Catholic.