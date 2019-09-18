The fall sports season at St. Mary’s College of Maryland has begun in solid fashion.
The men’s soccer and field hockey teams have yet to lose a game, while women’s soccer and volleyball are not far off from the .500 mark, men’s and women’s cross country have fared well in opening competitions and likewise for men’s and women’s tennis and sailing.
St. Mary’s men’s soccer advanced to 5-0 overall on the season after a 4-1 home win over Stevenson on Saturday.
Roshawn Panton scored the first two goals of the contest to give the Seahawks an early 2-0 lead.
After Stevenson got to within 2-1, Khalid Balogun added a goal just halftime to give St. Mary’s its two-goal lead back. Balogun received his second Capital Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week honor at the beginning of last week.
Midway through the second half, Issac Ekobo, a Thomas Stone High School graduate from Hyattsville, tacked on the final tally of the contest.
The Seahawks, who broke into the D3Soccer.com national rankings last week, coming in as the 25th-ranked team in NCAA Division III, have outscored their opponents 18-5 through five games.
"It has been a good start to the season so far,” St. Mary’s head coach Alun Oliver said. “We have an experienced group of players returning this year which has contributed greatly to our early success. Combine that strong leadership with a talented freshmen class and we have a team that is together and willing to run through a brick wall for each other. Our goal is to continue to stay humble, stay focused and to work hard throughout the season."
St. Mary’s field hockey shut out both of its last opponents, 2-0 over Roanoke (Va.) on Saturday and 4-0 over Ferrum (Va.) on Sunday.
Both goals in Saturday’s win came 90 seconds apart in the fourth quarter from Kelly Emge.
Sunday, the Seahawks outshot Ferrum 30-0, 21-0 in the first half, en route to the win.
Celina Kaufman and Hannah Dietrich scored in the second quarter, then Kaufman and Emma Chandler added tallies in the third.
Monday, Kaufman was named the CAC Offensive Player of the Week and Sophie Carlson the conference’s Defensive Player of the Week.
In the six wins, St. Mary’s has outscored its six opponents by a combined 21-2 with four shutouts.
Also on Monday, the school announced in a news release that the field hockey team will compete as an affiliate member of the Atlantic East Conference beginning next fall.
"It is important to us that our students have the best opportunities to challenge themselves and grow intellectually, athletically, socially and emotionally in all of our programming," said Tuajuanda C. Jordan, president of St. Mary's College, in the news release. "We believe the opportunity presented by the field hockey affiliation with the AEC satisfies these criteria and is in the best interest of our student-athletes at this time."
St. Mary’s will join Cabrini University, Gwynedd Mercy University, Immaculata University, Marywood University, Neumann University, all from Pennsylvania, and Wesley College of Delaware. The addition of St. Mary’s will give the Atlantic East an automatic bid in the NCAA tournament.
The program has spent its entire history, since 1994, in the CAC, advancing to the league’s title game in 2007 and 2008.
"St. Mary's College of Maryland looks forward to partnering with our colleagues in the Atlantic East Conference. We believe this is a great fit and a tremendous opportunity for our field hockey program," said St. Mary’s director of athletics and recreation Scott Devine in the news release. "The Seahawks Athletic Department is fully committed to providing a high-quality student-athlete experience for all Atlantic East field hockey student-athletes.”
St. Mary’s women’s soccer fell to 2-3 after a 1-0 loss at Hood on Saturday with the lone goal coming with less than seven minutes left in regulation.
The Seahawks outshot Hood 19-6 in the loss, 5-1 in shots on goal.
In its game prior on Sept. 7, St. Mary’s defeated Stevenson 2-1 as Emmey German’s penalty kick with less than four minutes left in the game was the eventual game-winning goal.
St. Mary’s volleyball split a pair of home matches on Saturday.
After being swept by Washington College (Md.) in three sets, the Seahawks then defeated Hood in four, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19 and 25-12.
Ellyse Sutliff had a team-high 16 kills in the win over Hood, while Nicole Kreutzinger and Katie Agate (a St. Mary's Ryken High School graduate from Leonardtown) each had 12 digs.
The cross country teams, which did not race last weekend, produced second-place performances in EMU On the Farm Cross Country Invitational on Sept. 6 at Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, Va.
The women placed second to Eastern Mennonite with 37 points with junior Kara Taylor winning the race in a time of 20 minutes 13.2 seconds.
The men finished second to Eastern Mennonite with 60 points, Tyler Wilson was the top Seahawks finisher, taking fifth in 17:34.9.
St. Mary’s men’s tennis began the 2019 portion of its season on Saturday with a 7-2 win over Catholic of Washington, D.C.
Singles winners were Jon Gorel, Stephen Alam, Jack Brandenburg and Ron Stith (a Lackey High School graduate from Cheltenham). Doubles winners were Gorel and Alam, Brandenburg and Ethan Garren and Stith and Liam Pratt.
St. Mary’s women’s tennis fell 7-2 to Catholic on Saturday.
Christine Folivi won her singles match, while Hallie Hershey and Hannah Gorel picked up a win in doubles for the Seahawks’ two points on the day.
St. Mary’s sailing returned last weekend with the Chesapeake Invitational on the St. Mary’s River.
The event hosted six teams for 420 and FJ races with 420 and FJ dinghy races consisting of 18 vessels, three from each team competing. The Seahawks were second, third and 15th as well as fourth, ninth and 13th in the FJ sailboat regatta.
Oscar MacGillivray and Sophia Taczak took second place with 34 points, while Jessica Bennett and Laura Dennison were third with 34 points as well.
Staff writer John Niswander contributed to this report.