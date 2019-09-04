Fall sports teams at St. Mary’s College of Maryland have already begun to gear up for their seasons this year.
One team in particular will have a new leader at the helm as Ryan Scanlon enters his first season as the Seahawks’ head men’s and women’s cross country coach.
“Both the men’s and women’s cross country teams had an effective two weeks of preseason training camp,” Scanlon said.
In the Capital Athletic Conference Preseason Coaches Poll, both the men’s team and the women’s team were picked to finish sixth.
“The team is smaller in numbers than years past, and only one senior will be competing at our first meet,” Scanlon said. “The future looks bright, however, and this year everything will be geared towards being at our best when it counts, for the championship season in November.”
On Friday, the men’s and women’s teams began their 2019 seasons at the Mary Washington Opener in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
The men’s team finished in fifth place overall as a team, and sophomore Tyler Wilson was the first Seahawk to cross the finish line with a time of 17 minutes 31.24 seconds to finish 29th overall.
The St. Mary’s women’s team finished fourth overall as a team, and junior Kara Taylor finished fifth overall out of 46 total runners with a time of 15:53.85.
Both the women’s and men’s soccer teams at St. Mary’s are off to strong starts early in the season.
On Friday, the women’s soccer team played its first game at the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium and prevailed 2-1 over McDaniel College to begin the season. First-year defender Kaitlyn Steigner broke a 1-1 tie with less than 15 minutes left in regulation and the St. Mary’s pulled out the win. Steigner wears jersey number 24, the same number Roberts wore during her time as a Seahawk.
The college will hold a stadium dedication ceremony on Saturday where Roberts, a 2011 economics major and three-sport star athlete, will be inducted posthumously into the St. Mary’s College Athletic Hall of Fame.
“We are extra excited about this season with the opening of the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium which will include grass and turf game fields, new locker rooms, lights, and much more,” Seahawks head women’s soccer coach Peter Krech said.
In the CAC Preseason Coaches Poll, St. Mary’s — which fell to 1-1 after a 3-1 loss to Randolph-Macon (Va.) on Sunday night — was picked to finish fifth in the conference this season.
“We will have a very young team this season with 70% of the roster made up of freshmen and sophomores, but with only one or two graduating seniors the future could be very bright over the next 2 to 3 years if we can develop a solid foundation this year on and off the field,” said Krech, who is entering his sixth year coaching at his alma mater. “We have added some quality pieces this season with seven incoming freshmen and one transfer. Several of these players will be in contention to start and play big minutes for us this season along with a talented group of returning players.”
Casey Mayo, a Huntingtown High School graduate from Prince Frederick, returns for her second season with the Seahawks and appeared in 13 games as a freshman. Emma Schroeder, a Leonardtown High School graduate from Hollywood, enters her first year with the program.
Entering this season, the St. Mary’s men’s soccer team was voted to finish second in the CAC Preseason Coaches Poll under ninth-year head coach Alun Oliver.
The Seahawks got off to a positive start this season playing last weekend at the Elmer Lord Tournament in Salisbury.
On Friday, St. Mary’s opened its season with a 5-1 victory over Gallaudet of Washington, D.C., and followed up that result with an upset win over the 18th-ranked Carnegie Mellon of Pennsylvania by a final score of 3-2 on Saturday. The victory marked the program’s first over a ranked opponent since 2017.
St. Mary’s roster is littered with former Southern Maryland Athletic Conference athletes, including senior Anoi Hindle (a Huntingtown High School graduate from Huntingtown), senior Andrew Kalinoski (a Patuxent High School graduate from Lusby), junior Jacob Breslauer (a Leonardtown High School graduate from Leonardtown), junior Isaac Ekobo (a Thomas Stone High School graduate from Hyattsville) and sophomore Josh Luongo (a Northern High School graduate from Dunkirk).
Kalionski had one of the Seahawks’ four second-half goals in the win over Gallaudet. Saturday, the team got out to a 2-0 lead, then saw Carnegie Mellon rally back to tie before Khalid Balogun’s tally with less than 10 minutes left in regulation was the eventual game winner.
Seniors Balogun and Josh McRobie lead the team with three goals each through the first two games.
The St. Mary’s volleyball team, under fourth-year head coach Kelly Martin, was picked to finish sixth in the CAC Preseason Coaches Poll.
The Seahawks began their season on Friday and Saturday at the Virginia Wesleyan College Tournament in Virginia Beach.
After back-to-back losses Friday to Pitt-Bradford (Pa.) and Virginia Wesleyan, St. Mary’s topped Wesley in straight sets for its first win of the season then came up short versus Randolph-Macon.
Junior Katie Agate (a St. Mary’s Ryken High School graduate from Leonardtown) and freshman Ashley Welch (a St. Mary’s Ryken High School graduate from California) will look to help the Seahawks this season.
The Seahawks field hockey team was picked to finish fifth in the CAC Preseason Coaches Poll.
Head coach Jessica Lanham, who enters her fourth season at the helm, and St. Mary’s opened their season with a 4-0 shutout victory on the road over Goucher on Friday.
