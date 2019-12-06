The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team started two freshmen and a sophomore in Wednesday night’s home contest versus the visiting Hampden-Sydney Tigers at the Michael P. O’Brien Athletics and Recreation Center in St. Mary's City.
“Overall, we are just a young team,” Seahawks head coach Chris Harney said. “We are trying to coach guys up and improve as we go.”
After trailing for all of the second half, St. Mary’s (2-5 overall) pulled to within three points in the final minute, but ultimately fell to the Tigers, from Virginia, by a final score of 72-68.
“It’s frustrating because we did a lot of good things, but we want to win the game,” Harney said. “We are early in the season though. I am more focused on being a good team at the end of the season, and obviously we want to win games, but we are just trying to improve.”
The hosts raced out to an early 6-0 lead on a three-pointer from freshman Jalen Hayes and a fastbreak layup plus a free throw converted by freshman Gary Grant, a Thomas Stone High School graduate.
“I feel like we lost this game in the first half, but I like how we were able to fight through and stay together,” Grant said. “[Hampden-Sydney] is a good team and they showed up and outplayed us tonight.”
There were seven lead changes throughout the first half as both teams grappled back and forth for the advantage. Hampden-Sydney (2-5) used an 11-3 run to lead 35-30 before increasing its advantage to 44-37 at halftime.
“I thought tonight we did a good job of running our offense,” Harney said. “We talked [at half] about being more active in our defense. Defensively, we weren’t active in the first half, but in the second half we were a lot more active and you could see a difference.”
Grant scored the first six points in the second half for St. Mary’s as the hosts tried to mount a comeback by implementing a full-court press.
“The team was looking for me and coach [Harney] reiterated to me to just play my game so I was just moving and playing freely,” Grant said.
In the final minute, Hayes missed a game-tying three-pointer with about five seconds left and a free-throw by the Tigers sealed the four-point win.
“I was proud of the guys effort,” Harney said. “We gave a great effort tonight. We didn't lose for a lack of effort it was more execution and more importantly boxing out which we have to get better at. After the game we talked about just staying together and trying to grow each game.”
Grant led the Seahawks with a team-high 15 points and seven rebounds. Junior Miles Gillette added 12 points, Hayes chipped in with 11 points and senior Justin Milstead scored 10. St. Mary’s was outrebounded as a team 39-34 by Hampden-Sydney.
The Tigers were led in scoring by Jack Wyatt, with a game-high 26 points and 21 points from Kevin Quinn on seven three-pointers.
St. Mary’s is off until Dec. 4 when it is scheduled to host Randolph College of Virginia at 4 p.m.