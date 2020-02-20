Men’s basketball loses
The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team (8-17, 3-7 Capital Athletic Conference) traveled to York College of Pennsylvania on Wednesday evening to take on the Spartans (20-5, 9-1 CAC). The Seahawks concluded regular season action by falling to the Spartans 68-62.
The first half of action was highly competitive, witnessing multiple lead changes and tied scores.
Knotted up at 27 with just less than four minutes remaining in the first half, the Seahawks used four straight points to grab a 31-27 advantage. Tryllian Young and Miles Gillette tallied scores during the run.
Minutes later, Gillette drained a jumper to hold a 36-33 lead with 17 seconds remaining. Next, the Spartans ended the half with momentum with a made free throw and St. Mary’s College headed into the locker rooms with a two-point lead.
The Seahawks started the second half strong when Dee Barnes, a Great Mills High School graduate from Great Mills, fought through a foul to convert on his layup. Barnes headed to line and completed the three-point play to give the Seahawks a 39-34 advantage. After another made jumper from Gillette, the Spartans responded with nine straight points to take their first lead of the half.
St. Mary’s College trailed York 61-59 with just over two minutes remaining, but the Spartans once again used a timely run to give themselves a 66-59 lead. Gillette stormed down the court and sunk a three-ball with 14 seconds left, but the Seahawks ran out of time to capture the victory.
Gillette led the Seahawks on the offensive end with a season-best 33 points. In addition, Gillette led the Seahawks with 14 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the year. Gillette also did his part on the defensive end by tallying a team-best two blocks, while adding one steal.
Barnes was the other Seahawk to reach double-figures in scoring with 10 points.
St. Mary’s will be at Salisbury for a CAC tournament first round contest on Saturday.
Women’s basketball falls
The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team (3-21, 0-10 CAC) fell on Wednesday evening to CAC competitor York College (15-10, 6-4). This was their second matchup of the season and the game concluded with a score of 103-67.
The Seahawks started the game strong with a three-point lead over the Spartans at the conclusion of the first quarter with a score of 20-17.
Gina Seifert, a Northern High School graduate from Owings, led the team in points with eight total. Kyaira Priest, a Chopticon High School graduate from Lexington Park, contributed offensively with four points and three assists. Kelli Jenkins and Stephanie Howell recorded three points each alongside Ashleigh Bonanno who drained two points.
York was able to find its stride in the second quarter, tallying 34 points compared to St. Mary’s College’s 15. Seifert continued her offensive streak with leading the team in points with seven total and contributing one assist.
The Seahawks were able to capitalize on turnovers and fast breaks, scoring four points off of each. Howell drained four points alongside Priest and Bonanno who tallied two points apiece.
Unfortunately, the Seahawks’ defense was unable to stop the Spartans from going on a 12-point scoring run and take a 16-point lead.
St. Mary’s College was able to score 16 total points in the third quarter, with Seifert contributing 12 of those points. Caitlin Mays contributed two assists, while Howell added three points and Priest added one.
Again, the Seahawks were able to capitalize off of turnovers, scoring five points off York’s mistakes.
Mays turned on her offensive game leading the team with five points with Seifert and Jenkins adding four, while Howell recorded three. The Seahawks were 100% on their free-throw percentage in the fourth quarter and eight points were scored inside the paint. Unfortunately, York’s offense did not falter and they returned to Pennsylvania victorious.
Seifert recorded a season-best for herself with 31 total points. Seifert also recorded the most assists and rebounds with four assists and eight rebounds.
Howell tied her second-best mark for points in a game with 13 total.
St. Mary’s will be at York for a CAC tournament first round contest on Saturday.
Women’s lacrosse wins
St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse (2-0) electrified the St. Mary’s College faithful in its home opener by crushing Randolph-Macon College of Virginia (1-1) 17-4 on Wednesday evening.
While the game started off close with each team trading two goals, the Seahawks suddenly got blisteringly hot 12 minutes in as they scored 13 unanswered goals. By the time Randolph-Macon could finally respond, it was much too late.
With this 13-point victory, the Seahawks are now riding a tsunami of positive momentum for this season.
This game did not appear as if it would turn into a blowout early on. In fact, it appeared as if it would be a shootout.
Susanna Schmidt of the Seahawks drew first blood, assisted by Lucy Gussio, just over a minute into the game. Forty seconds later, McKenzie Hynson of Randolph-Macon found the back of the Seahawks’ net. Kate Bartholomew responded two minutes later with another goal, putting the Seahawks up by one.
Bartholomew’s goal seemed to wake both defenses up, as it would take 8 1/2 minutes for another goal to be scored. Randolph-Macon’s Erin Mattone broke the drought by scoring a free-position goal, tying up the game.
Just over 40 seconds later, Gussio scored a goal, assisted by Nancy Slaughter, with just over 18 minutes to go in the half. The Seahawks spent those 18 minutes firing on all cylinders and scoring nine additional goals, an average of one goal every two minutes.
The streak even continued after the half, as the Seahawks would score three more goals in the first 6 1/2 minutes of the second half, concluding with Gussio scoring an unassisted goal to put the Seahawks up by 13.
At this point, the Seahawks finally cooled down and the game would go 13 minutes without another goal. This goal would be scored by Randolph-Macon’s Bella Samper, assisted by Natalie Webster, ending the Seahawks’ run of unanswered goals and cutting their deficit to 12.
St. Mary’s College would score two more goals before Randolph-Macon’s Webster at least ended the game for them on a positive note by scoring a goal with 22 seconds remaining in the second half.
Kelly Emge had a breakout game, leading the team with six goals and nine shots on goal. She also tied with Bartholomew for the lead in shots, with both taking nine. Slaughter led the team in assists with three.
Bartholomew caused four turnovers, narrowly beating out Alyssa Demski’s three caused turnovers. Stephanie Heffron led the team with four successful draw controls.
Aimee Uibel picks up her second win as goalkeeper, this time saving six out of the 10 shots on her goal.
The Seahawks are at McDaniel at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Hall of Fame nominations are open
The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Department of Athletics and Recreation is seeking your help in nominating worthy individuals for the St. Mary’s College Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2020. This year’s induction ceremony will take place on Sept. 25.
“The Hall of Fame is the highest athletic honor that St. Mary’s College can host. I, along with the rest of the committee, am looking forward to receiving nominations,” said associate athletic director Jim Cranmer. “It will be our honor to review and select this year’s class of inductees and will kick off an exciting Hawktoberfest weekend.”
The Athletic Hall of Fame was established in 1990 to “recognize outstanding individuals who have been associated with St. Mary’s College.” Inductees are elected by a seven-person Athletic Hall of Fame Committee, who is charged with the responsibility of bestowing the College’s highest athletics distinction. Sixty-seven members have been inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame since the first class in 1990.
Nominations must be received by the selection committee no later than April 15 and the Athletic Hall of Fame Selection Committee will make its final decision on all nominees by June 1. The nomination form can be found at www.smcm.edu/alumni/awards/hall-fame-legends-nomination-form.
At least two letters of nomination need to be submitted from individuals who know or knew the nominee well and are aware of his/her achievements and quality of character. The letter(s) should include not only statistical highlights of the nominee, but also any awards or recognition earned while at St. Mary’s; any awards or recognition they have earned since graduation as well as a description of their character, their leadership ability; and any other intangibles that they may have contributed as a member of the team. Lastly, nominees must have graduated at least five years ago with the cutoff date being May 2014.
For help with statistical information for any nominee, contact director of athletic communications Gus Mohlhenrich at tamohlhenrich@smcm.edu. For more information on the nominating and/or selection process, contact Jim Cranmer, chair of the Athletic Hall of Fame Committee, at wjcranmer@smcm.edu.
