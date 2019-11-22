As the cooler temperatures continue to make their way into Southern Maryland, swimmers at St. Mary’s College of Maryland continue to push for success in the pool.
Casey Brandt was introduced as the college's aquatics center director and the head coach for the men's and women's swimming teams in June of 2016 and enters his fourth year at the helm of both teams.
“Both teams are small so numbers are an issue for us, but we have some underclassmen stepping up to fill important roles,” Brandt said.
Leila McCloskey, a Leonardtown High School graduate from Leonardtown, enters her sophomore season at St. Mary's.
"Swimming at SMCM is similar to Leonardtown High School with respect to practicing and improving your stroke techniques. However, SMCM practices are much more focused, demanding and challenging," McCloskey said. "Coach Brandt and his staff structure the practices to concentrate on each swimmer’s specific stroke and areas that need improvement. Moreover, competition at the collegiate level is much higher than in high school and requires more focus, because the quality of the swimmer is higher."
After a third-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1 minute 39.37 seconds at last year’s Capital Athletic Conference championships, McCloskey is hoping to improve this season in her sophomore campaign.
"My goal as a sophomore is to continue improving and to contribute to the success of the SMCM team," McCloskey said.
Last year, the women’s team finished third at the CAC championships, which was the highest mark for the program in Brandt’s time as the head coach. The Seahawks were selected to finish fourth in the 2019-20 CAC Preseason Poll the league announced on Oct. 18.
A pair of Seahawks seniors, Becca Sonnenberg and Carolyn Sutton, are captains on this year’s squad.
“We have a great senior class this year,” Brandt said. “The team is really in their hands this season and as a group they are rising to the occasion.”
St. Mary’s opened up its season with a 101-85 victory over Marymount (Va.) but have since lost five straight and hold an overall record of 1-5 and 0-2 in CAC meets.
“This season has gone by really quickly,” Brandt said. “One of the challenges with a college program is getting the kids together after such a long offseason and getting them training together as a group. I feel like we've accomplished that now, but we're already at Thanksgiving break.”
On the men’s side, a pair of Seahawks seniors, Peter Orban and Jacob Rosenzweig-Stein are captains this season.
“I was very excited to be named captain this year,” Orban said. “I really wanted to be in a leadership position for my senior year to use it as motivation to improve my practice attendance, communication skills and overall performance in the pool.”
Last year, the men’s team finished third at the CAC championships, which was the highest mark under Brandt’s tenure.
“The men's program is looking to challenge for third place as well,” Brandt said. “We will need some standout performances on both sides to make that happen, but we have some really dedicated athletes that are pulling a lot of weight for the team, so I'm anxious to see that group perform well.”
This year, the Seahawks were selected to finish fourth in the CAC Preseason Poll, the league announced on Oct. 18.
"Individually, I am very happy with my season so far,” Orban said. “I started the season right on my dual meet times from last year, and I have improved each meet. I have also maintained my best practice attendance schedule out of all my previous years of college swimming.”
In the opening meet of the season, St. Mary’s topped Marymount 108-88, but have since lost five straight meets. The team currently holds a 1-5 overall record and an 0-2 mark in the CAC.
“It has been a very good season so far, even though our win-loss record does not suggest so. We are a small team, so it is extremely difficult to win meets against significantly larger teams like Mary Washington and York,” Orban said. “We are still competitive at meets. We still have swimmers that can consistently win races, even at these tougher meets. In particular, the freshman class has been a great addition to the team all around.”
The men’s and women’s teams are scheduled back in the pool Saturday and Sunday to compete at the Randolph-Macon Invitational in Virginia.