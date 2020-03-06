The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s and women’s tennis teams have enjoyed some pleasant weather at the start of its 2020 spring season and are hoping to serve up success on the courts as well.
Last season, the men’s team finished with a record of 5-12 overall, but the Seahawks return five starters and eight players from last year’s squad under head coach Greg Shedd, who is in his fourth season at the helm of the men's and women's programs.
“I definitely think this is the strongest lineup we’ve had in my college career and I can't wait for the rest of the season,” Seahawks senior Jon Gorel said.
Gorel leads a quartet of seniors on the men’s team, which also includes Jack Brandenburg, Ethan Garren and Ron Stith, a Lackey High School graduate from Cheltenham.
“As for team goals, we’ve all been working on our doubles and are really hoping to see that work pay off throughout the season,” Gorel said. “Other than that, we repeat matches against a lot of teams we had competitive losses to last year, so we’re really hoping to flip those results. Individually, I’m hoping to score another few in-conference wins and finish the season with a winning record in singles again.”
In the fall, the Seahawks were undefeated at 3-0 with wins over Catholic University of Washington, D.C., Gettysburg College (Pa.) and Hood College. So far in the spring, St. Mary’s is 1-1 after an 8-1 setback at Randolph-Macon College (Va.) and most recently a 7-2 victory over Lynchburg (Va.) on Tuesday.
“The season so far has gone really well,” Gorel said. “We went undefeated in the fall season and just got a big win over Lynchburg. We lost pretty badly to them last year and managed to beat them 7-2 this year which was awesome.”
Before the spring season began, St. Mary’s was selected to finish tied for fifth in the 2020 Capital Athletic Conference Men's Tennis Preseason Poll with York College as each school had seven points. Christopher Newport (Va.) edged Mary Washington (Va.) for the top spot in the poll and Mary Washington is the two-time defending champions of the CAC.
St. Mary’s is slated to play a home doubleheader on Saturday, taking on Marymount University (Va.) at 9 a.m. and Randolph College (Va.) at 2 p.m.
For the women’s team, Claire Bodine is the lone senior on a youthful squad under Shedd.
“Our season so far has been promising,” Bodine said. “We have a relatively young team with a lot of talent. We have put in the practice and just have to shake away some team nerves.”
Bodine holds down the No. 1 singles spot for the Seahawks and is ready for the challenge each match of playing the other team’s best player.
“As a team, we have a goal of getting more balls in play because a lot of our errors are unforced. When we increase consistency, we will start to see more positive results,” Bodine said. “For me personally, I have a goal to enjoy my last season. Every team has a great number one player, so every match will be challenging. It is important to go out and play the sport that I came to college to play and have fun because sadly it is almost over.”
Brooke Oliver, a St. Mary’s Ryken High School graduate from Clements, is one of two juniors on the team this year along with Alden Grosh.
“This season, our team has been working really hard to sharpen our skills and improve our record,” Oliver said. “We are fortunate to have a very supportive and cohesive team on and off the court. I think there is always room to grow, and my personal goal is to continue to get better, and contribute to the success of the team.”
Before the spring season began, the Seahawks were picked to finish sixth in the 2020 CAC Women's Tennis Preseason Poll. Mary Washington, which has won the CAC for the last 16 years, was picked to finish first.
St. Mary's is 1-4 on the season with the lone win coming against Hood by a score of 6-3 during the fall season in September. The Seahawks have dropped two 9-0 decisions against Randolph-Macon and Lynchnburg to begin the spring portion of its 2019-2020 campaign and will look for a win when the team is slated to host Randolph at 2 p.m. Saturday.
"Our program continues to trend in a positive direction," Shedd said of the men's and women's teams. "This team works hard while taking the time to enjoy the sport and the growth is recognizable and exciting. We have improved depth on both teams this year and the addition of talented first-year players has been really impactful. My goal for this team is to continue to improve while maintaining a balanced lifestyle with strong performances on the court and in the classroom. As well-rounded athletes we will continue to close the gap between ourselves and the top schools in the conference."
Men's lacrosse wins in double overtime
Junior midfielder Jeremiah Clemmer scored on a man-up opportunity in the second extra period to give St. Mary's a 14-13 win over Washington (Md.) on Wednesday afternoon in Chestertown.
St. Mary's (4-1 overall) and Washington were deadlocked at 7 at halftime and at 11 through three quarters. Trailing 13-11 in the fourth, junior attack Ben Claffee brought the Seahawks to within a goal, then sophomore attack Abe Hubbard (a Northern High School graduate from Owings) tied the game at 13 with 2 minutes 50 seconds left and the game would head to overtime.
After a scoreless first overtime, Washington seemed to have won the game in the second extra period, but an illegal procedure penalty wiped out the goal and gave St. Mary's a man-up opportunity where Clemmer tallied the game-winner to give the Seahawks their third straight win.
Clemmer finished with a goal and three assists.
Sophomore attack Jude Brown led St. Mary's with two goals and three assists and sophomore goalkeeper Kyrle Preis made 11 saves.