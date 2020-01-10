Men’s basketball wins
The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team (5-10 overall) concluded nonconference play with a 65-62 victory over the visiting Penn State-Abington University Nittany Lions on Jan. 7.
The Seahawks captured the lead to begin the game and leaped out to an 8-3 lead. Miles Gillette netted six of the eight points scored and Gary Grant, a Thomas Stone High School graduate, added a layup during the run.
The Nittany Lions cut into the Seahawks’ lead to end the half, but the Seahawks still took a 34-26 lead into the locker room.
The second half was tightly contested and featured four lead changes.
The Nittany Lions rattled off eight straight points and kept that momentum rolling and eventually captured a three-point lead with 11:18 remaining in regulation. However, the Seahawks kept their composure and created a pivotal nine-point scoring run to take a 54-48 lead with 5 minutes 55 seconds left in the game.
The Nittany Lions came within one at the 1:30 mark until Grant bullied his way to the rack and finished a tough layup. The first-year forward also drew the foul and drained the ensuing free throw. Next, Abington stormed down the court and hit a three-pointer off of a fast break, bringing the score to 63-62 in the Seahawks’ favor.
On the next St. Mary’s possession, Gillette fought for a crucial offensive rebound, drew a foul and drained 1 of 2 free throws. From there, Tryllian Young was sent to the line and hit one free throw and the Seahawks held on for the victory.
Grant led the Seahawks on the offensive end with 17 points. Gillette followed with 16 points and collected 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season.
St. Mary's competed in the championship game in the Spooky Nook Tournament against host Elizabethtown College on Jan. 4 in Pennsylvania. The Seahawks were edged by the Blue Jays by a final score of 74-71.
The Seahawks had a successful first half and began play by jumping out to a 7-2 lead, thanks to jumpers from Gillette and Grant, plus a three-pointer from Jack Foley. Next, St. Mary’s extended the lead to a 15-9 advantage. Justin Milstead knocked down back-to-back three balls during the run.
Leading by nine points with less than two minutes remaining in the half, the Seahawks rattled off five consecutive points to extend their lead to 14, their largest of the afternoon. The Blue Jays answered with the final bucket of the half, but the Seahawks took a 39-27 lead into halftime.
The Blue Jays slowly chipped into the Seahawks’ lead in the first 10 minutes of action of the second half and rallied with a 13-point scoring run to take a 55-53 lead with 8:32 remaining. Both squads exchanged scores for the next few minutes and played to a 64-64 tie with 3:37 remaining.
Elizabethtown tallied five unanswered points and captured its largest lead of the night with a 69-64 advantage. The Seahawks came within two points of the Blue Jays’ lead with 36 seconds remaining and sent Elizabethtown to the free-throw line where they drained their shots to seal the victory.
Gillette led the Seahawks with his fourth double-double of the season, collecting a team-best 21 points and 11 rebounds. Grant followed with 17 points and six rebounds.
St. Mary's traveled to Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania to take on the Nazareth College Golden Flyers of New York in the Spooky Nook Tournament on Jan. 3.
Grant dropped 24 points and Gillette recorded 22 to lead the Seahawks to an 89-77 victory.
St. Mary’s finished the first half strong with three points between Milstead and Grant to head into the locker rooms with a 42-37 lead.
The Seahawks held their lead for the entire second half, but the Golden Flyers made some noise early in the segment with a seven-point run, cutting the Seahawks’ lead to 50-44.
Later in the second half, the Seahawks began to pull away from the Golden Flyers with a 10-point run to take a 13-point advantage with 5:40 remaining.
From there, the Seahawks managed to keep their lead out of reach and cruised to the victory.
Gillette had a dominant performance on both ends of the floor, knocking down 22 points and collecting 17 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.
Grant named student-athlete of the month
St. Mary’s College men’s basketball member Gary Grant was selected as the December Student-Athlete of the Month, the college athletic department announced on Jan. 8.
The Department of Athletics & Recreation executive team selects the Student-Athlete of the Month awardee each month.
Grant led the Seahawks in scoring during the month of December, averaging 20.7 points per game. The first-year forward and Thomas Stone High School graduate also led the Seahawks on the glass by collecting a team-best eight rebounds per game. The Washington, D.C. native finished the month with five assists, three blocks and six steals.
In addition, Grant was named the CAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week twice in December, earning the honor on Dec. 16 and Dec. 23.
Through Jan. 8, Grant is averaging 15.7 points per game on the season, which leads the Seahawks and comes in as the third-best mark in the Capital Athletic Conference.
Women’s basketball loses by two
The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team (3-10 overall) fell to Mary Baldwin in the final minutes of the matchup, 65-63 on Jan. 8 in Staunton, Virginia.
The Seahawks had a rocky start in the first quarter, allowing Mary Baldwin to take a 17-point lead. However, Gina Seifert, a Northern High School graduate from Owings, led the team in points and rebounds with seven points and three rebounds.
St. Mary’s found its stride in the second quarter, scoring 18 total points compared to Mary Baldwin’s 14.
The Seahawks went on a 13-point scoring run with five players contributing points. Caitlin Mays led the team with six points, Seifert recorded five and Kyaira Priest, a Chopticon High School graduate from Lexington Park, tallied four. Entering halftime, the Seahawks were down by 13 points, 43-30.
Cameron Mangold started the second half ready to play by contributing 10 points for the Seahawks. Defensively, Stephanie Howell snagged five rebounds to keep the ball on the Seahawks’ offensive end.
The Seahawks played a great game in the final quarter, only allowing Mary Baldwin to score eight points.
Seifert found her stride, leading the team with nine points, while Howell wasn’t far behind with six.
With only 15 seconds left in regulation, Howell sunk a three-point shot bringing the score to 65-63 in Mary Baldwin’s favor. Unfortunately, there wasn’t enough time left for the Seahawks to get a shot off and the Fighting Squirrels walked away with a win.
Seifert recorded a double-double with 23 points and 14 rebounds. Mangold recorded a season-high with 15 points. Priest contributed offensively in the form of assists, leading the team with two.
St. Mary's fell to Randolph College, 65-41 on Jan. 7 in Lynchburg, Virginia. This was the first game on the road of a five-game stretch.
The Seahawks started the game strong finding most of their success from inside the paint, tallying six points.
St. Mary’s also went on a seven-point scoring run which helped bring the Seahawks into the second quarter up by three points. Seifert was on fire recording six total points in the first quarter.
Seifert contributed six points again in the second quarter. St. Mary’s held a three-point lead over Randolph until the Wildcats picked up their speed and took a one-point lead entering halftime, 26-25.
Kelli Jenkins entered the second half with fire, leading the team with six points. Seifert contributed defensively in the third quarter with three rebounds. The Seahawks were 100% in shooting free throws in the quarter, however the Wildcats were able to put away more points.
Randolph found its stride offensively in the fourth quarter, making the hosts victorious.
Seifert led the team in scoring and rebounds with 12 points and eight rebounds.
St. Mary's fell to Susquehanna University of Pennsylvania in the Seahawks’ second game of the St. Mary’s New Year’s Classic, 58-46 on Jan. 4.
Susquehanna took a quick lead in the first quarter, but defensively the Seahawks put up a fight.
Howell tallied five rebounds alongside Seifert who contributed four rebounds to help keep the ball on the Seahawks’ offensive end. Seifert led the team in scoring with four total points.
Entering the second quarter, the Seahawks trailed by nine points, 15-6, and found success offensively inside the paint scoring six total points.
The Seahawks and River Hawks had four point-scoring runs and totaled 12 points in the second quarter, bringing the score to 27-18 entering halftime.
St. Mary’s tallied 12 points from inside the paint in the third quarter and four points from second-chance baskets. Despite the Seahawks’ defensive effort, the River Hawks led the game entering the final quarter with an eight-point lead, 41-33.
Priest began the fourth quarter with an offensive fire leading the team in points with six total. St. Mary’s was not giving up without a fight despite Susquehanna’s eight-point scoring run.
Despite their hustle, the Seahawks could not close the gap and the River Hawks walked away victorious.
Seifert had a double-double with 13 rebounds and 12 points, leading the team in both categories. Seifert was named to the all-tournament team.
St. Mary's opened up the St. Mary’s New Year’s Classic against Concordia University Chicago on Jan. 3. The Seahawks fell to the Cougars by a final score of 69-49.
The Seahawks started strong with Seifert making the first points of the game off an assist from Jenkins. St. Mary’s also held the highest-scoring run in the first quarter, tallying 16 points.
Defensively, Howell contributed four rebounds and Seifert recorded three blocks in the first quarter. For 7 minutes 39 seconds, the Seahawks held a lead over Concordia, which brought them into the second quarter with a 13-point lead.
Priest and Jenkins started the quarter strong by each draining three-point shots. This helped the Seahawks gain an 18-point lead over the Cougars. Priest contributed seven total points, making her the team’s leading scorer in the second quarter. Concordia did hit an upswing offensively, totaling 22 points.
In the third quarter, the Cougars found their stride offensively and went on a 12-point scoring run.
The final quarter was a battle from both teams, but Concordia was capitalizing off of fouls and turnovers helping them go on a 10-point scoring run. Seifert led the team in scoring with five total points.
Unfortunately, the Seahawks could not close the gap and the Cougars walked away victorious.
Seifert led the team in points with 17, rebounds with nine and blocks with four. Priest was second for points with 12 total and led in assists with five.
Swim teams fall
The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s swimming team (1-7) traveled to Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia on Jan. 4. The Seahawks fell to the Generals by a final score of 159-70.
The Seahawks captured their first and only victory of the meet when Peter Orban swam a time of 54.28 seconds in the 100-yard backstroke.
Other notable finishes for the Seahawks included: Ryan Akhavan (second, 400 individual medley; third, 200 butterfly; second, 100 fly), Matthew Wilson (second, 100 freestyle), Michael Zappia (third, 100 free), Orban (second, 200 back), Jacob Rosenzweig-Stein (second, 200 breast; second, 200 IM), Andrew March (third, 200 breast; third, 200 IM), Jack Kennedy (second, 500 free) and Nate Donoghue (third, 100 fly).
The quartet of Orban, Anri Cifuentes Robinson, Kennedy and Donoghue tallied a second-place finish in the 200 free relay with a time of 1 minute 33.22 seconds.
The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s swimming team (1-7) traveled to Washington & Lee on Jan. 4. The Seahawks fell to the Generals by a final score of 174-62.
The Seahawks failed to win an event, but had notable finishes from Brenna Litynski (a Hollywood resident: second, 50 free), Carolyn Sutton (second, 100 free), Leila McCloskey (a Leonardtown High School graduate from Leonardtown: third, 100 free), Rileigh Krell (second, 200 back; second, 100 fly), Bailey Edgren (second, 200 breast), Lexi Efron (third, 200 breast), Elizabeth Johnson (second, 500 free; second, 200 IM) and Becca Sonnenberg (third, 100 fly).
The team of McCloskey, Sutton, Christina Trnkus and Christina Bonass finished second in the 200 free relay.
St. Mary’s College of Maryland