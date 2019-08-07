The St. Mary’s Door continued its winning ways in the Coors Charles-St. Mary’s Baseball League after sweeping a doubleheader against Indian Head by scores of 10-2 and 3-1 on Sunday afternoon at the St. Mary’s College of Maryland.
“Well Greg Conden set us up nice,” said Jason Bean, the second of three Door pitchers on the day. “Obviously he got the win in Game 1 and that second game he gave us four strong innings before he had to go. I mean he pitched 11 innings for us today. He gave a good start and we just had to clean up the rest. You just want to throw strikes on the mound and not give them a chance to get anything with out having to do anything.
“I’m not necessarily a pitcher, so I was just trying to get the job done. I was having a little trouble with my change-up, then curveball. So, I just had to make do with fastballs. I usually play third base.”
The Door (17-2 overall) remain in first place in the league standings, 2 1/2 games ahead of second-place Legion Post 255, and have clinched a spot in the playoffs already along with Legion (14-5), Indian Head (12-8) and Western Charles (12-8).
“Getting the sweep was big because now we only have to get one or two wins and we lock up first place,” Bean said. “We’ve had two pretty bad losses, but those are our only two losses. Our top two pitchers weren’t there last week, so we had to make do with guys that don’t pitch.”
Head coach Chris D’Antuono was pleased with Sunday’s sweep.
“Oh man after last week, we got our butts handed to us,” D’Antuono said. “We were shorthanded and they showed up and just beat the brakes off of us. They had a lot of hits and a couple errors. It was a waterfall of bad news. So, it was nice to come out here against the second best team. They have a full squad. They hit the ball really well today, but our guys just did it.
“We put together great at-bats. Greg had a great outing the first game. And he said he wanted to come back the second game and was stellar. Then Jason Bean and Lyle Kralle shut the door for us. We are having a lot of fun, it feels great.”
St. Mary’s got off to a quick start in the bottom of the first inning of Game 2 against Indian Head starting pitcher Charlie Wright with four hits in a row.
Singles from Kralle, Brad Sullivan and Jason Bean loaded the bases, then an RBI single from Conden scored Kralle to give the Door a 1-0 lead.
St. Mary’s continued to add runs in the fourth when Wright got into trouble, first walking Bean and then giving up a double to the left-field wall to Conden that put Bean on third. Charlie Wright was then relieved by his brother Sam Wright on the mound.
“They got off to an early lead, but we stayed in it for the most part,” Sam Wright said. “Unfortunately, we could not make a little comeback, but I came in trying to keep us in it and give us a chance to win. I know we have a good offense and defense, so I’m just trying to throw strikes. You do what you can.”
Bean made it home on a Sam Wright wild pitch to make it 2-0. Jared Eaker smacked an RBI single to score Hayden Ferrington, Conden’s courtesy runner, to push the lead to 3-0.
St. Mary’s would not add any more runs, but Indian Head would on reliever Bean coming in the fifth for Conden after he pitched all seven innings of Game 1 and the first four innings of Game 2.
“It’s very tough,” D’Antuono said. “Greg has gotten himself in shape, he has lost a lot of weight. He’s throwing great and he looks great and feels great. Greg is in George Washington’s Hall of Fame, and he got drafted by the Padres for a couple of years.”
After a scoreless fifth for Bean, the Indians got on the board in the sixth as BJ Kittle hit an RBI single that brought home Tyler Taitano, Sam Wright’s courtesy runner, to make it 3-1.
Bean struck out Indians coach Darren Sanders and ended the inning with two runners left on.
“It did not go well,” Sanders said. “We lost both games, and those were big games for us. We had to at least come away with a split and we didn’t do it. I knew Greg was going to be pitching and he ended up throwing the second game. It’s just we have to hit better down here. We kept them in check, but we still only had five or six hits.”
Kralle came on to pitch the seventh for St. Mary’s. He struck out two hitters and gave up a hit to Charlie Wright before ending the game and completed the Door’s sweep.
“It’s good to see a team that plays the right way and has fun being on top,” D’Antuono said.
In Game 1, Conden went the distance with seven strikeouts and Ferrington had the only home run of the game.
The Door got three runs in the first inning, six in the fourth and one more in the fifth to win.
St. Mary’s is scheduled to play Legion Post 255 at 7 p.m. Thursday at Chancellor’s Run Regional Park in Great Mills and versus the Hyper Bombers in a 1 p.m. Sunday doubleheader at St. Mary’s College.
Indian Head is next scheduled to play Black Sox in a 1 p.m. Sunday doubleheader at Rainbow Construction field in La Plata.
