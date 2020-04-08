St. Mary's College sophomore Brown named men's lacrosse All-American

Sophomore Jude Brown of the St. Mary's College of Maryland men's lacrosse team was tabbed a 2020 Maverik Men's Lacrosse DIII Media All-American, Inside Lacrosse announced on Friday.
Brown was named to the fourth team of the Maverik Men's Lacrosse DIII Media All-American squad.
Brown is the first men's lacrosse member to garner All-American honors since Peter Windsor and Taylor Cook were named USILA All-Americans in 2012.
"What people do not see is the amount of hard work and desire that goes into something like this," said St. Mary’s College head men's lacrosse coach Jason Childs. "I am so proud of Jude for attacking his craft in that way."
Although the Seahawks were only able to play eight games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brown still managed to post impressive numbers from the attack position.
The Bel Air native led the Seahawks with 48 points, 31 assists, and was second on the team in goals with 17. Brown's mark in assists and points led the Capital Athletic Conference before the season was canceled.
In addition to his offensive stats, Brown finished the shortened season with 16 groundballs, two caused turnovers and 24 shots on goal.
Childs concluded his thoughts on Brown by emphasizing: "I am incredibly happy for him. The crazy thing is that he was just getting started and had over half the season left."
The Seahawks men's lacrosse team was 5-3 before the season abruptly ended.
This report was submitted by St. Mary’s College of Maryland athletics.