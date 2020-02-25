It has not been the type of season that the St. Mary’s College men’s basketball team would have envisioned with only eight regular season victories.
The Seahawks turned the page to the playoffs and started the postseason on a solid note with a 79-74 victory at Salisbury in the opening round of the Capital Athletic Conference tournament on Saturday.
St. Mary’s (9-17 overall), the fifth seed in the tournament, advances to play at top-seeded Christopher Newport of Virginia in a semifinal contest at 6 tonight.
“The Salisbury game was big for us because we fought through a lot of adversity,” said Seahawks freshman forward Gary Grant, a Thomas Stone High School graduate, who led the team with 21 points and 10 rebounds. “We were able to get through the highs and lows of that game with each other. Every game [we play] from now on we know is win or go home, so we plan to leave it on the court every night and see what we can do against these great teams in our conference.”
Saturday’s win marked the 250th victory in the tenure of Seahawks head coach Chris Harney, a 1997 St. Mary’s College graduate who is in his 15th season as the helm.
“After the [Salisbury] game, it started to sink in just how long its been to 250 wins,” Harney said. “I owe everything to this college and the Southern Maryland community. I have great leadership role models in president Tuajuanda Jordan and athletic director Scott Devine. The real story behind any success, I have to say, is my wife Carrie Harney. Raising four daughters and working a full time job in Washington, D.C. while I am off at games and recruiting all year is the real success story. Both of us met at St. Mary’s College and we both have a great appreciation of what the school did for us.
“This past year was a tough one for me personally losing three amazing local mentors in Ed Cole, Andre Rice and Wayne Cook. They were all pillars in the community and attended every home game we had. I learned more about teaching players to be good people and then basketball players from each of them. They shaped my coaching philosophy each in their own way. It hurt to see them go, I can still hear each them reminding me to keep helping players and people.”
Harney is already the school’s all-time winningest coach.
“Hearing from my former players and getting cards with pictures of their families and children, makes me feel old, but also reminds me what real success is … not wins but seeing these players graduate and mature into great fathers and members of their communities,” he said. “That’s what makes it rewarding more than final scores. Lastly, I owe a lot to all the Southern Maryland fans and community members who come to our home games. They remind me how much I enjoy this area. I could not have gotten this far without that support.”
Salisbury had a 17-12 lead at the midway point of the first half Saturday, then St. Mary’s scored the next five points to tie the game at 17 capped by a three-point play from sophomore guard Dee Barnes, a Great Mills High School graduate from Great Mills.
Later, Barnes connected on two three-pointers, the second of which put the Seahawks ahead 27-25 with 4 minutes 39 seconds left until halftime which began a 9-0 run. A basket from junior center Jack Foley with 2:04 to go capped the run and St. Mary’s would later go to halftime up 33-28.
The advantage grew to 36-30 on a three-pointer from junior forward Miles Gillette in the opening minute of the second half, but Salisbury battled back and grabbed a 51-47 lead with 11:08 left in regulation.
Next, a Gillette three and two free throws from Grant gave St. Mary’s the lead right back just past the halfway point of the half. Three Barnes free throws tied the game at 55 with 8:38 remaining.
The back-and-forth second half continued until the Seahawks had another nine-point run to go up 67-61, the last two points coming on Grant free throws.
Salisbury got back to within 73-71 with 26 seconds to go, but free throws from Gillette and senior guard Reggie Rouse capped off the thrilling win to move St. Mary’s to the semifinals.
In addition to Grant’s double-double, he was 11 of 13 from the free-throw line with the team going 31 of 36 (86.1 percent). Barnes and Gillette each had 20 points with Barnes scoring 15 of his 20 points in the first half.
Grant honored
On Feb. 17, the CAC announced that Grant earned conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week accolades for the third time this season.
Grant recorded a season-high 35 points in a 76-70 win over Southern Virginia on Feb. 15. Through that contest, Grant was tied for the team lead in scoring, averaging 16.7 points per game.
Staff writer John Niswander contributed to this report.
