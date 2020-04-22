Summer leagues hopeful of upcoming season

While the high school spring sports season has been placed on hold indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic, organizers of local summer baseball and swimming leagues are optimistic the 2020 slate will eventually get under way and completed.
The Coors Charles-St. Mary’s Baseball League, commonly known as CHASM among players, coaches and fans, has overcome all obstacles to conduct a season through the summer. One year prior to celebrating the league’s 75th season, CHASM organizers are hopeful that the season will kick off next month or early June.
“Right now the plan is to start the season with single games beginning on May 9,” said Western Charles manager Tony Stefko, the league’s vice president. “We don’t play Memorial Day weekend anyway, so if the first two weeks get canceled for any reason, then it will be easier to make up those games at the end of the season.”
The CHASM season usually begins in late April, but this year organizers were forced to delay the start amid the pandemic and are waiting to see if the May 9 debut can take place. If not, the games scheduled for the first two weekends will be made up later, allowing all five teams in the league to complete a 20-game regular season before the playoffs begin.
“We’re still waiting to hear when [Gov. Larry Hogan] will lift a lot of the restrictions,” Stefko said. “Once that happens, we’ll know if we can start the season on May 9 or wait until after Memorial Day. But either way, I expect we’ll be able to have a full season. We’re just one year away from having our 75th consecutive season.”
While the Prince-Mont Swim League is not as steeped in history as CHASM, league president John Venit has formulated five different plans that range from a completed season to none at all. Venit expects the season to begin June 13 and run through the All-Stars meet on July 25, with other contingency plans allowing for a June 20 start and Aug. 1 All-Stars meet.
“Everything really is contingent on when the pools are opened,” Venit said. “If all the pools are open by Memorial Day, I think we can start the season on time [June 13] and go seven weeks ending with All-Stars on July 25. If we start one week late [on June 20], then we could push All-Stars to August 1. There are three other possibilities, although the last one if no season at all.”
Each summer, the Prince-Mont is represented locally by Charles County pools Westlake Village, Smallwood Village, Hawthorne, Bannister and Indian Head and Kings Landing in Calvert County. Smallwood Village coach Jeff Rivenburg, who recently concluded his 14th and final season at North Point, is cautiously optimistic about the season.
“I would like to see the season get started at some point this summer,” Rivenburg said. “There might be some issues with social distancing, but I can imagine teams will have fewer swimmers this year. A lot of the kids have not been able to get to do much this spring, so hopefully they’ll want to get outside and compete in the swim meets.”
While American Legion Baseball has already canceled regional and national tournaments for the 2020 campaign, the organizers have kept the option open for local teams to have regular season and state tournaments.
La Plata Legion coach Dave Harris remains cautiously optimistic the local team will be able to participate in games not affiliated with American Legion.
“If we do have a season in late June or July, it will be as the La Plata Gators,” Harris said on Monday. “All of the American Legion schedules are off, so we can not be affiliated with the Legion in any way. A lot now depends on when we can get back on the fields. I know I’ll have 12 guys that will be itching to play baseball this summer, including my son, Zach, who ages out this summer.”
