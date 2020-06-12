Summer seasons are starting up for athletes

Following a spring season that got nixed by the coronavirus pandemic, athletes from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference were hoping to see some return to normalcy this summer.
Before heading to the University of North Carolina Wilmington this fall, La Plata High School graduate Ryan Calvert had initially planned to play for the Canes 18-and-Under travel team this summer. But while the Canes have a full slate of tournaments in June and July, Calvert has opted to bypass playing this summer to focus on his various skill sets.
"We couldn't have a season at La Plata, so it was harder to stay in shape," Calvert said. "I was not able to get out and throw and hit as much as I wanted to. I've been working out with my dad and my older brother, Alex, and trying to just stay sharp that way. I still want to work on my arm strength and my bat speed since I'm hoping to have a chance to hit in college."
Huntingtown High School head baseball coach Guy Smith admitted that a lot of Maryland baseball and softball players are still struggling to find places to compete. Fields in St. Mary's County are currently open for practices but not for games, so many local residents are heading to Virginia and North Carolina for tournaments.
"It's tough for a lot of kids right now," Smith said. "My youngest daughter is able to practice at Dorsey Park, but they're not ready for games. She's going to compete in a tournament in Richmond this weekend. I know my seniors, like Cy Harwood [Salisbury University] and Clay Wargo [Coastal Carolina University], are still looking for tournaments in North Carolina this summer before they head to school."
Leonardtown High School rising junior Tommy Lloyd did not have a spring season, but he will have chances to play this summer for the Southern Maryland Sting 16-U travel team and he will also play for the St. Mary's American Legion 19-U team that will compete in the Coors Charles-St. Mary's Baseball League that should get under way on June 20.
"It was tough not having a season," said Lloyd, who was designated for the Raiders' junior varsity team. "We were going to have a good team. Our varsity team is always good. I'll have to work hard to make that team. But I'm also looking forward to playing this summer for the Sting and for the Legion team."
While Lloyd was noncommittal about his chances to make the Leonardtown varsity team next spring, he was eager to see how well this summer would play out while suiting up for the Sting and Legion teams. In years past, the St. Mary's Post 255 team would have played a Frank Riley American Legion schedule, but that season was nixed months ago.
"We have been able to practice [in St. Mary's County], but we haven't been able to play any games yet," Lloyd said. "I am looking forward to playing this weekend with the Sting in a tournament in North Carolina. I've been able to stay busy throwing and fielding. But it will be great to get back to playing in some tournaments this summer."