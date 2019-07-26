Perhaps bolstered furthered by their efforts at their respective divisional meets, a bevy of swimmers from the Charles County pools which compete in the Prince-Mont Swim League will represent those squads in the annual All-Stars meet this Saturday at New Carrollton Recreation in Prince George’s County.
Hawthorne Country Club should have an impact from the outset as its boys 18-and-Under 200-meter medley relay is seeded second and the girls 18-U team is the top seed following their narrow triumph at the Division A championships last weekend. Then once the individual events begin Hawthorne swimmers should be in contention for numerous medals.
Jadyn Woolsey, Addy Donnick and Esther Dugan are among the favorites to triumph in several girls events.
Woolsey, a rising seventh-grader, is the top seed in the 11- to 12-year-old 50 butterfly, 50 breaststroke and 100 individual medley. Donnick, a rising eighth-grader, is the top seed in the 13-14 50 fly, 50 freestyle and second seed in the 50 backstroke. Dugan is the high seed in the 15-18 50 fly and second seed in the 100 free and 100 IM. Naomi Dugan is seeded second in the 13-14 100 IM and fourth in the 50 breast where teammate Kaeleigh Cupples is seeded third.
Several Hawthorne boys swimmers will also be in line for top honors. Landon Abelende is the second seed in the 10-U 25 fly and 9-10 50 free and seeded third in the 9-10 25 breast. His older brother, Gavin Abelende, is the fifth seed in the 11-12 50 fly. Kris Schueller is the top seed in the 15-18 50 breast and Conor Vienneau is seeded fifth in the 15-18 100 free.
Hawthorne is also expected to do well in the last three relays. The Gators are seeded fifth in the mixed 8-U 100 free relay, while the boys 9-18 200 free relay and girls 9-18 200 free relay are both seeded third in their respective events.
Smallwood Village will have one high seed in multiple events on Saturday. Mya Rivenburg, a recent North Point High School graduate who is headed to the University of Pittsburgh on an ROTC scholarship, is the third seed in the girls 15-18 100 free and fifth seed in the girls 15-18 100 IM.
“I’m really looking forward to All-Stars,” Rivenburg said. “I still have another year of eligibility for Prince-Mont left, but I haven’t decided if I will come back. I’m still thinking about it. But I definitely want to break 1:03 in the 100 free and 1:13 in the 100 IM this weekend.”
Westlake Village swimmer Kerrigan McMillen will look to put the finishing touches on another solid summer when she dives into the pool as the fourth seed in the girls 15-18 50 back. McMillen, a recent North Point High School graduate and rising freshman at West Virginia University, won the girls 15-18 girls 50 at the Charles County Championships.
“I’m really hoping to drop time and get on the podium,” McMillen said. “I still have another year left to compete in Prince-Mont and I should be back. It just depends on what I end up doing next summer.”
In what will be her final meet as the Indian Head swim coach, Jo Proctor will have several swimmers on hand at All-Stars on Saturday.
RG Bolton (boys 15-18 50 fly, 50 breast), Luke Machnicki (boys 13-14 50 fly, 50 breast), Rebecca Proctor (girls 15-18 100 free, 50 back), Abigail Vanasse (girls 13-14 50 breast), Trevor Isreal (boys 13-14 50 fly) and Alex Nguyen (boys 10-U 25 fly) each earned at least one spot.
“These last few meets are all about dropping time and having fun,” Proctor said. “The kids have done great all summer. They’ve continued to drop time and they’re having fun, which is what really matters.”
Bannister will have several swimmers on hand Saturday.
Clayton Jameson is the second seed in the boys 13-14 50 free and 50 back and fourth seed in the 100 IM. Cora Jameson earned a spot in the girls 15-18 50 fly, 50 back and 100 IM, while Jonathan Parham qualified for the boys 11-12 50 fly and 100 IM.
Charles County resident Lawrence Sapp, who competes for the Kingfish Swim Club in Prince George’s County, will also be at Saturday’s All-Stars meet as the second seed in the boys 15-18 50 back and 100 IM.
