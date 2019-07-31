NEW CARROLLTON — While the numerous members of the six Southern Maryland pools that compete in the Prince-Mont Swim League may have arrived at Saturday’s All-Stars meet at New Carrollton Recreation with varying goals in mind, several of them departed with medals and league records.
Hawthorne County Club swimmers made its presence known throughout the season in Division A, then clearly saved the best for last, especially among the talented group of female swimmers on hand.
In the opening event of the morning for them, Addy Donnick, Alexandra Tompkins, Esther Dugan and Naomi Dugan combined to capture the girls 18-and-Under 200-yard medley relay in a meet-record time of 1 minute 52.9 seconds. Their efforts would clearly carry over into the various individual events.
Esther Dugan, a rising junior who is homeschooled, won the girls 15- to 18-year-old 50 butterfly (27.10 seconds) and later took second in the 100 freestyle (54.00) and 100 individual medley (1:01.91), taking runner-up honors to Takoma Park’s Jazz Barry, who set league records in the 100 free (53.11) and 100 IM (59.77).
“We knew coming in here that we had a chance at the league record in the medley relay,” Esther Dugan said. “We were really pumped about that race. Our main goal was to go out fast and give Naomi a big lead heading into the free. I was happy with my other events. I love competing against Jazz. She’s really fast.”
Not to be outdone by her older sister, Naomi Dugan won the girls 13-14 50 breaststroke (32.43) then was fourth in the 50 free (26.39) and the 100 IM (1:04.95). Tompkins was second in the girls 15-18 50 breast (30.81), an event won by Barry (29.89) in meet-record fashion.
Donnick played the bridesmaid role in her three individual events. She finished second in the girls 13-14 50 fly (27.98), tied for second in the 50 free (25.98) and was second in the 50 backstroke (29.33). But the rising eighth-grader could take solace in the fact that she still has one more year in the age group while edged by three rivals who will age up next summer.
“I was happy with the way I swam today,” Donnick said. “The medley relay was awesome. We thought we had a chance to break the league record in that relay. That was definitely a great way to start the meet. I thought I had a chance to win one or two events today, but the girls that beat me are all 14 and they move up next summer.”
While Donnick just missed departing with a gold medal in three runner-up efforts, Hawthorne’s Jadyn Woolsey completed a rare triple at All-Stars to cap an undefeated summer.
Woolsey won the girls 11-12 50 fly (28.41), 11-12 50 breast (33.70) and 12-U 100 IM (1:05.07) and signified her readiness to step up into the 13-14 group where Donnick and Naomi Dugan also return next summer.
“I was really happy to win all my events today,” said Woolsey, who joined Ashlyn Milani, Kaeleigh Cupples and Megan Schueller on the girls 9-18 200 free relay, which finished second in the last event of the day (1:53.28). “I just wanted to come in here today and have good times. I was really happy with the 50 breast and I felt really good in the 100 IM.”
Donnick and Woolsey will compete one last time this summer for Rockfish Swim Club this weekend in a state championship event at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. Donnick is scheduled for five individual events, while Woolsey noted she will have upwards of 10 events.
Hawthorne’s Kris Schueller, a rising senior at La Plata High School, captured the boys 15-18 50 breast (28.42) and joined Conor Vienneau, Mikel Reyes and Samuel Dugan on the boys 18-U 200 medley relay which finished fourth (1:46.17) in the opening meet of the morning.
In the finale, Schueller anchored the boys 9-18 200 relay that included Landon Abelende, Gavin Abelende and Cole Rapczynski, which finished second (1:44.75).
Landon Abelende finished second in the boys 10-U 25 fly (14.88), 9-10 50 free (29.54) and 9-10 25 breast (18.74). Gavin Abelende took third in the boys 11-12 50 fly (29.35), fifth in the 50 free (26.53) and sixth in the 12-U 100 IM (1:10.04). The Gators’ mixed 8-U 100 free relay of Jabril Ramzzidin, Audrey Payne, Kylen Russell and Isla Carbone finished third (1:12.37).
Kings Landing swimmers, bolstered by their victory in the Division B championships one week earlier at Strathmore Bel Pre in Montgomery County, certainly made their presence known at the All-Stars meet on Saturday.
Alexia Zaidi, a rising freshman at Northern High School, recorded two victories. Zaidi was second to Dugan in the girls 13-14 50 breast (32.47), edged Donnick in the 50 back (28.79) then edged clear from Dugan to take the 100 IM (1:02.43).
“I felt really aggressive today,” Zaidi said. “I felt really strong in all of my events and I just felt aggressive. I was really looking to take best times in all three events. I thought I could win one or two of them. So being able to end the season with two wins at All-Stars was really good. Now I’m looking forward to starting the high school season.”
Her younger brother, Albert Zaidi, captured the boys 8-U 25 back (20.01) and teammate Reid Bryant finished tied for third in that event (20.05).
Later, Albert Zaidi, Meredith Schmidt, Sofia Rivas and Brandon Mudd combined to take the mixed 8-U 100 free relay (1:10.84). Mudd was also second in the boys 8-U 25 free (15.67) and Zaidi was third in the 25 breast (21.95).
Other Lionfish swimmers performed well at the meet. Aspen Gallaudet took fourth in the girls 11-12 50 fly (30.86), fourth in the 50 breast (36.60) and second to Woolsey in the 12-U 100 IM (1:09.43). Cedar Gallaudet, Aspen Gallaudet, Lyla Smith and Laurel Gallaudet capped the meet by finishing ninth in the girls 9-18 200 free relay (2:01.40).
Smallwood Village swimmer Mya Rivenburg, a recent North Point High School graduate, took fourth in the girls 15-18 100 free (56.78) and was later 10th in the 100 IM (1:07.73). One of Rivenburg’s former North Point teammates and fellow Eagles alum, Westlake Village’s Kerrigan McMillen, took fourth in the 15-18 girls 50 back (30.29). Rivenburg and McMillen are planning to return for their final summer of Prince-Mont competition in 2020.
Indian Head swimmer Rebecca Proctor, however, competed in her final Prince-Mont meet on Saturday and her mother, Torpedoes head coach Jo Proctor, is also bowing out after 19 seasons with the pool.
Rebecca Proctor, a rising sophomore at Anne Arundel Community College after transferring from Frostburg State, enjoyed her time in the league.
“I made a lot of friends and had a lot of good times over the last 14 years,” Rebecca Proctor said. “The summer meets were always fun. I swam high school [at Northern], swam college and club and Prince-Mont was always the most fun.”
Bannister Swim Team’s Clayton Jameson had a strong showing. Jameson was third in the boys 13-14 50 free (24.47), second in the 50 back (27.40) and fourth in the 100 IM (59.55). Cora Jameson was seventh in the girls 15-18 50 back (30.73), 16th in the 50 fly (30.29) and 17th in the 100 IM (1:09.92). Jonathan Parham was 16th in the boys 11-12 50 breast (42.76) and 100 IM (1:20.15).
Two other swimmers with local ties who compete for pools outside the area both enjoyed a superb occasion. Calvert County resident Thomas Zurowski, who competes for Pointer Ridge, won the boys 8-under 25 free (15.49) and 25 breast (21.48). Charles County resident Lawrence Sapp, who swims for the Kingfish Swim Club, was second in the 15-18 boys 50 fly (24.03), 50 back (25.60) and 100 IM (54.88).
