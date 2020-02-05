As was the case just two nights earlier when his team owned a big halftime lead then just held on to edge Westlake High School, Thomas Stone head boys basketball coach Dale Lamberth knew that his team’s 45-21 halftime advantage over visiting North Point on Friday night was not as safe as it appeared.
Stone had dominated each of the first two quarters en route to a 24-point lead at the break, but Lamberth cautioned his players that the Eagles were not about to depart quietly. North Point used a 14-0 run in the third quarter to get within 47-35, but the Cougars did not relent and pulled away in the fourth for a 70-48 victory in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division contest.
“We talked about it at halftime and the guys knew what to expect,” Lamberth said. “In December, I didn’t know if this team had any composure, but right now they’re playing with a lot of poise. They refused to get rattled. North Point made their run in the third quarter, which we expected, but we didn’t let it carry over into the fourth quarter.”
After a bucket by Jacory Wilkes gave the Cougars (13-4, 6-1 SMAC Potomac) a 47-21 lead in the opening seconds of the third quarter, North Point (9-8, 4-3) countered with its 14-point run that included two buckets from Jayvin Brown and one each from Tedros Gleaton, Dion Wilkins and Andre Brantley. Stone weathered the storm and took a 56-41 lead into the fourth, although the Eagles had missed the chance to trim the gap.
North Point players combined to go just 4 of 14 from the free-throw line in the third quarter — Stone did not have a single attempt in the frame — and the Eagles finished the night 14 of 29 from the stripe. Mekayle Powell (team-leading 11 points on the night) connected on all six of his foul shots, but the remaining Eagles made only 8 of 23 attempts, a figure that did not sit well with North Point coach Jimmy Ball.
“Our defense really picked up the intensity in the third quarter,” Ball said. “We got back in it, but it could have been a lot closer. If we make some free throws, then we get it under 10 and we’re starting to make it much tighter. But give Stone credit, that’s a good team that is playing really well right now.”
Stone’s Leonardo Wilson opened the fourth quarter with his second three-point field goal of the night, but it was the eighth for the Cougars. Wilson led the Cougars with 14 points as the visitors had five players in double figures. Gleaton had a pair of buckets inside over the next two minutes, but those were matched by Wilkes and Jerrell McCready, both of which were an imposing presence inside throughout the night for the visitors.
“I knew Jacory was playing with four fouls, but I wanted his defense out there,” Lamberth said. “He played a little soft one possession because he was conscious of picking up his fifth foul, so I told him to play hard and not worry about fouling out. Jerrell had a great night for us on the boards with 12 rebounds. He made some big shots inside after getting offensive rebounds.”
Gleaton’s last basket came with 3 minutes 45 seconds remaining and that proved to be the last bucket for the Eagles, who were outscored 8-1 from that point. McCready and Jaire Smiley countered with layups and Wilkes added the final two baskets of the night, the last of which was a dunk that punctuated the outcome.
Both teams will remain in the heart of their SMAC Potomac Division schedule. North Point will host Westlake at 7 tonight, while Stone will travel to St. Charles in a game pitting the top two teams in the division at 6:30 tonight. The Spartans (14-1, 7-0) won the earlier meeting at Stone, 62-40 on Jan. 8.
Lackey boys win
The Chargers won their third straight game with Friday’s 57-54 win at Westlake.
Eric Wood led Lackey with 15 points, while Brent Johnson added 12. Eric Rowland finished with 11 and Balenga Kabassu contributed nine. The Chargers (8-8, 3-4) are slated to be at La Plata at 7 tonight.
