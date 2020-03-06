With his team owning a 7-6 lead over visiting Westlake High School in the Class 2A South Region I championship game on Thursday evening, Thomas Stone High School point guard Kire Hines huddled with his teammates at the free-throw line and insisted there was no time like the present to take charge.
Stone promptly closed out the first quarter on a 10-0 run for a 17-6 lead and never looked back en route to a 58-42 victory over the rival Wolverines. The Cougars advanced to face Douglass of Prince George's County on Saturday in the 2A state quarterfinals with the site of the game being determined via coin flip on Friday morning.
"When it was 7-6, I told the guys now is the time," Hines said. "We had to take control of the game at that point. We knew what to do. We studied them on film and we played them twice, so we knew what we had to do."
In their two previous meetings this winter during the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division slate, Stone (19-5 overall) had defeated Westlake twice by a combined sum of five points. Those games had also started in similar fashion, with Stone owning a large early lead only to see Westlake rally to make things very, very interesting.
Onlookers expecting a similar scenario on Thursday night may have been disappointed at the way the final 24 minutes played out. Each time Westlake made rally, Stone had an immediate answer.
The Wolverines (14-10) got to within 22-13 midway through the second quarter, but the Cougars ended the frame on a 7-2 run with Hines connecting on a three-point field goal to account for the final points.
"It's Westlake, so we know what to expect," Stone head coach Dale Lamberth said. "Ed [Mouton] is a great coach and they have a great staff over there, so you know they have something. We had to be prepared for whatever they had for us. Each time they started to make a run, I thought our guys responded well. Kire, Jacory [Wilkes] and Tevin [Vinson] hit some big shots for us."
Leading 29-15 at the intermission, Stone nearly put the game away in the third quarter. The Cougars led by as many as 20 points before settling for a 42-24 lead at the end of the quarter. Stone pushed the lead to 48-26 with six minutes remaining, at which point Westlake players turned up the pressure on the inbounds passes and the Wolverines got back to within 48-33 with 4 minutes 49 seconds left.
But Stone again had an answer, responding with an 8-3 run that capped by Vinson's second three-pointer of the half and later Wilkes adding his second emphatic dunk of the outing to put an exclamation on the verdict.
Both teams emptied the benches with one minute remaining to allow the reserves a chance to close out the contest, one that ended with a jubilant celebration for the host Cougars and their spectators near center court.
"I thought we played well on defense, but we didn't shoot the ball well at all tonight," Westlake head coach Ed Mouton said. "Maybe we were just a little drained from the game against Southern the other night. We had that big comeback against them to get here and tonight was just not our night."
"I felt like I left it all on the floor," said Westlake senior Cameron Tweedy. "It was a great senior season and it taught me a lot about being a leader. It was a fun four years."