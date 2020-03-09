UPPER MARLBORO — A season ago, the Thomas Stone Cougars won the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference boys basketball and Class 2A South Region championships, ultimately ending their season in the 2A state semifinals.
Entering this season, reaching the same point may have seemed unlikely with a relatively inexperienced group, but for much of the team's 2A state quarterfinal Saturday at Frederick Douglass High School a spot in this year's state semifinals seemed well within reach.
Stone played from in front for the majority of the game, but the host Eagles rallied to push the game to overtime and nipped the Cougars in the extra session, 69-68.
Having trailed for most of regulation, Douglass (18-5 overall) opened quickly in overtime, scoring seven of the first nine points to lead 64-59. Stone clawed back to tie the game at 66 on Tevin Vinson's free throw with 34.5 seconds remaining, but Douglass' Mikah Arnold canned a three-pointer on the subsequent possession to put the hosts up three.
Stone (19-6) had the opportunity to tie, but its three-point attempt with seconds remaining rattled off the rim and was tipped in, leaving the Cougars a point short as time expired.
“The effort was great,” Stone head coach Dale Lamberth said. “When Jerrell [McCready] fouled out with [17.5 seconds left in regulation], to a degree you saw the air come out of the guys. One at a time he just said, 'Hey, I'm not on the court, but I'm here.' The kids just played. It went back and forth. We went down five or six, came back and cut it to one, cut it to two, gave up a three. That last three hurt us. We kind of lost track, we'd done a good job the whole stretch on limiting those open threes like that.”
Earlier, it had been Stone opening the game quickly, holding a 13-5 advantage after Leo Wilson's bucket just past the midpoint of the opening quarter. Mikko Arnold's triple later pulled the Eagles even late in the quarter, but McCready answered with a three and Wilson added another basket before the quarter's end to give the Cougars a 22-17 edge at the end of one.
The second quarter generally followed suit. Douglass pulled to 26-24 on Mike Woods' three-point play with 4 minutes 24 seconds left in the half, but Kire Hines and Wilson scored the game's next seven points to extend the Cougars' lead back out to 33-24 barely a minute later. A Jacory Wilkes' dunk had Stone up 35-25 late in the half before the Eagles finished the half on a four-point surge to go to the locker room down 35-29.
Douglass trailed 47-42 at the end of three quarters and finally jumped in front on Mikah Arnold's three with 6:10 left in the game. Vinson answered with a triple to put Stone back in front, and the teams essentially traded baskets for the rest of regulation. Douglass' Darnell Snowden hit a pair of free throws with 17.5 ticks left to knot the score at 57 and send the game to overtime.
After winning its regional games by comfortable margins, Douglass got all it wanted and then some from Stone.
“We just kept saying, 'Get stops. Just try to get some stops and play our game,'” Douglass head coach Tyrone Massenburg said. “ [Stone] played great. The things that were happening to us, they caused it. It was tough out there. We've had two pretty easy games, score-wise. Thomas Stone put us in a lot tough situations and really tested our will. ... A lot of teams probably wouldn't have come back. We had to really dig down to win this one.”
Woods scored a game-high 25 points to pace the Eagles, while Mikah Arnold added 15 and Snowden 11. The Eagles shot well from the free-throw line against Stone, making 19 of 21 to enjoy a decided advantage over the Cougars who made 8 in 11 attempts. Douglass is scheduled to play Wicomico at 7 p.m. Friday at Xfinity Center at the University of Maryland in College Park for a spot in the 2A championship game.
Wilkes and Wilson both scored 17 points to pace Stone's offensive effort, while Hines chipped in with 13. It was a heartbreaking end for the Cougars, but a season and a group that Lamberth was extremely proud of.
“The kids played well. I have no complaints. Of course you want to win and move up the road for the semis, but I have no complaints,” he said. “We were a bunch of nobody guys. You look at what we lost and put it up against what other teams had coming back, some teams had their whole starting unit back. We struggled in the beginning because we were kind of new to this. They just did a great job of buying in. They wanted to play basketball and they wanted to be a team. That made it easy to coach.
"It's been a great group of guys. The staff was committed all this year. We knew we had to work because we were young. The coaches did a great job of preparing everybody every game. Every game we knew exactly where we were supposed to be. This was just our last stop right here.”