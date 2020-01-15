Two days after they suffered a 22-point setback at home against St. Charles in their Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division opener, the Thomas Stone High School boys basketball team showed more than a hint of resolve as they ventured to North Point on Friday evening.
Stone had struggled offensively in its loss to St. Charles last Wednesday, reaching double-digits in points in only one of the four quarters. When the Cougars ended the third quarter with a flourish, St. Charles had an immediate answer and the hosts could not recover in that 62-40 defeat.
But two days later against North Point, Stone gained command by outscoring the hosts 17-7 in the third quarter to take a 48-39 advantage into the final frame. And after failing to sustain the momentum at the same stage versus the Spartans, the Cougars refused to relent against the Eagles and won 60-55.
“That was a big point of contention [last Thursday] at practice,” Stone head coach Dale Lamberth said. “We scored 15 points in the third quarter against St. Charles, then we only had eight in the fourth. We talked about coming out strong for the second half and then having a good third quarter and then finishing with a good fourth quarter and tonight we did that.”
North Point had success in spurts as it opened the second quarter versus Stone with a 6-0 run for a 24-21 lead then they closed the first half on another 6-0 run to take a 32-31 lead into the intermission. When the Cougars set the tone early in the third quarter courtesy of a three-point field goal from Kire Hines, the Eagles did not have an immediate response.
“We told the guys before the game that those guys [Stone] were not going to come in here and lay down just because they lost the other night to St. Charles,” North Point head coach Jimmy Ball said. “Stone is a solid team. They’re very well coached and they’re not going to make a lot of mistakes. We’re still a work in progress — that’s the biggest thing to take away from this game.”
Trailing by a point at the intermission, Stone (8-4, 1-1 SMAC Potomac after a 62-42 win over Patuxent on Monday night) emerged from the locker room with a purpose. The Cougars got two buckets inside from Jerrell McCready to start the quarter and later another jumper by McCready gave the visitors a 37-36 lead.
Hines then connected on a three-pointer to give the Cougars a 40-36 advantage and later got buckets inside from Jacory Wilkes and Leonardo Wilson to go up 48-39 heading to the fourth.
Wilkes led Stone with 15 points, while McCready had 14 and Wilson added 11.
Unlike its previous outing against St. Charles, when Stone failed to sustain any momentum early in the fourth and watched the Spartans pull away for a lopsided tally, the Cougars still owned a 10-point lead midway through the quarter.
North Point (6-5, 1-1) clawed within four at 56-52 on jumpers and free throws from Jayvin Brown (tied for team lead in points with 10 with Andre Brantley), but Stone sealed it at the free-throw line as McCready, Hines and Wilson combined to make seven of eight foul shots in the last minute.
“Tonight, the biggest difference was we didn’t panic,” Lamberth said. “We had a lot of issues inbounding the ball, but we also were able to hit all of the our free throws when we needed them. North Point is a scrappy team and well coached and they’re never going to give up. You just have to keep finding ways to get points and get rebounds and make free throws and we did that better tonight.”
Stone and North Point both have scheduled road contests at 6:30 tonight with the Cougars at Lackey and the Eagles traveling to Great Mills.
Twitter: @tblacksomds1