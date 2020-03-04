Although the game did not fall under the heading of a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference contest, the familiarity of the Lackey and Thomas Stone boys basketball teams was clearly evident as they met again for a Class 2A South Region I semifinal contest on Tuesday evening.
The fourth-seeded Chargers led through most of the contest, looking to oust top-seeded Stone on its home floor, but the Cougars led last in a 49-46 victory.
Stone (18-5 overall) advanced to play host to third-seeded Westlake (14-9) in the Thursday's region final, which ended too late for inclusion into this edition. The winner moves on to Saturday's state quarterfinals. The Wolverines rallied to beat second-seeded Southern of Anne Arundel County, 60-58, in another 2A South Region semifinal on Tuesday, behind 15 second-half points from senior Cam Tweedy.
Stone defeated Westlake twice during the SMAC slate by a combined sum of five points.
"This was just a really good game between two teams that played hard right from the start," said longtime Stone head coach Dale Lamberth, who was recognized after Tuesday's win as becoming the winningest coach in program history, surpassing legendary coach Steve Datcher. "It was more of a defensive game in the first half, but things loosened up a little in the third quarter. I thought we made a few more shots in the second half and just got enough stops on defense."
Lackey (12-12) could not have asked for a better start to the first, third and fourth quarters on Tuesday. The Chargers owned an 11-3 lead following a three-point field goal from Eric Wood, but the two teams were tied at 20 at the intermission. Eric Rowland nailed two jumpers at the outset of the second half to stake the Chargers to a 25-20 lead.
"I thought we came in here and played with a lot of energy early," Lackey head coach Sean Fox said. "We hit some tough shots and did a good on defense not giving up second chance points. The first three quarters went well. They had that run in the fourth quarter and give them credit. They hit some tough shots."
Later in the third quarter, Darran Johnson (led team with 18 points) and Brent Johnson each connected on a three-pointer to lift the Chargers to a 38-33 lead before Stone got a late bucket from Leonardo Wilson to trim the gap to 38-35 heading to the fourth. Rowland hit the first bucket of the fourth for a 40-35 Lackey lead, but the next three minutes proved pivotal.
Consecutive buckets from Jacory Wilkes, Kire Hines and Wilson gave the Cougars a 41-40 lead, their first of the second half and just their second of the game. After Wood missed a pair of free throws, Stone's Tevin Vinson hit a turn-around three-pointer just before the shot clock expired to give the Cougars a 44-40 lead with 4 minutes 15 seconds remaining.
Lackey, however, was not overly phased by Vinson's effort. The Chargers drew even with the Cougars at 44 and again at 46 with 1:45 remaining. Hines countered with a three-pointer of his own from the left corner to give the Cougars a 49-46 lead with 1:20 to play. Hines led the hosts with 13 points, while Vinson added 10.
Much of the remaining 80 seconds had plenty of drama, although neither team could score again.
Wilkes and Hines each missed the front end of one-and-one free-throw chances that could have virtually sealed the outcome for Stone. Lackey then had two good chances in the waning seconds. Wood missed a contested three-pointer, then Brent Johnson was off target on another three-point attempt as the buzzer sounded.
"It was disappointing because these guys played so hard all season and showed so much progress," Fox said. "They were willing to learn and adopt whatever we taught them in practice. We only lose three seniors [Rowland, Wood and Brent Johnson] and we have a couple of starters back. But it's tough losing these seniors. They really gave us everything they had all season."
Following a night when he was involved in another tight contest and appeared emotionally drained as his players departed the gym on Tuesday, Lamberth realized there was little rest for the weary as his team would have one day to prepare for Westlake on Thursday.
"We get to practice again on Wednesday, which is what we all wanted," Lamberth said. "Anytime you play Westlake, you know it's going to be a battle. It seems like it's us two teams every year. The game doesn't need any advanced billing."