Goals had not been easy to come by for Thomas Stone’s field hockey team — or any Charles County squad — over the early portion of the season.
Playing a challenging stretch of schedule that consisted of Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division programs Huntingtown, Chopticon, Northern and Calvert to open the season, the Cougars were shut out four straight times. But after getting in the win column with a 2-0 win over McDonough on Sept. 18 in a SMAC Potomac Division clash, Stone doubled its season goal total with a matching 2-0 win at Westlake in another divisional contest.
“I think we played pretty good,” Stone’s Vanice Smith said. “We had a nice offensive game, had some nice drives and some good corners.”
Stone (2-4, 2-0 SMAC Potomac) controlled the overwhelming majority of the game, maintaining possession in the Westlake defensive end through the bulk of the contest. Getting a shot into the cage proved to be a difficult task against the Wolverines’ defense, however, as solving Westlake goalie Camryn Savoy took some time. Taylor Colbert finally slipped a shot into the goal midway through the opening half to get the Cougars a lead they would never relent.
The lead doubled to two just over three minutes into the second half, with Colbert again doing the honors. That proved to be the final goal of the game, as the visitors prevented Westlake (0-6, 0-1) from ever mounting a serious threat over the game’s duration.
“I think we came out big,” Stone head coach Rebecca Elbert said. “A couple of the players had really good games. My defenders played really well. Hopefully from here on out, we’re going to play in-county schools, so hopefully we do a little bit better. We have La Plata on Friday. Hopefully that goes well.”
Entering Monday’s action, La Plata was the only Charles County team other than Stone to score a goal this season, that coming in a 1-0 win at North Point on Friday. All had played a challenging slate of nondivision games prior to hitting the Potomac Division portion of the campaign. The Cougars’ game with La Plata on Friday, scheduled for 4 p.m. at Stone, could go a long way towards deciding which team wins the division championship this season.
“I think we’re doing pretty well with the players we have this season,” Smith said of Stone’s progress thus far this year. “I think we’re going to have a winning season and be division champs.”
Westlake has struggled on the offensive end through its first six games, falling to Northern, Calvert, Patuxent and Chopticon in nondivision contests. The Wolverines also dropped a 1-0 double-overtime decision to McDonough in a nonconference affair between the county rivals on Sept. 10. The Wolverines are scheduled to travel to Lackey for a 5 p.m. Thursday contest, then go to St. Charles for a 4 p.m. Tuesday contest.
After Friday’s game with La Plata, Stone has a home date with North Point looming at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Elbert has been pleased with the progress her team has produced thus far and is looking to see the progression continue.
“I think we are doing a lot better,” she said. “We’re actually working as a team. We’re moving down the field. We’re using passing. I think as the season has progressed we definitely have improved our skills and communication as a team.”
