On a day when blustery wind gusts provided an unseasonable chill throughout the region Thursday afternoon, the Thomas Stone High School field hockey team sailed to the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division crown with a 4-0 victory over visiting Lackey on the Cougars’ senior day in Waldorf.
Stone (6-6, 6-0 SMAC Potomac) opened the season facing many of the conference’s best squads in the Chesapeake Division, including eventual champion Huntingtown in the season opener for both teams. Those two teams will meet again in the SMAC championship game at 6 tonight at North Point High School where the Cougars are hoping for a more favorable outcome than their 9-0 setback to the Hurricanes last month.
“It’s exciting being able to play them again in the championship game,” said Stone senior Celeste Goodell, who scored a goal against Lackey late in the first half on Thursday. “I can’t wait to play them again. This whole season has been really exciting. One of our goals this year was winning the division title.”
Goodell and fellow seniors Taylor Colbert and Maddie Maloney each scored once in Thursday’s win and sophomore Madison Patchek had the Cougars’ other goal. Senior goalie Alexa Lawson needed only one save to record her sixth shutout of the season, all against Potomac Division rivals.
“Our defense has been really good all year,” said Stone fifth-year head coach and alum Rebecca Elbert. “Alexa did not allow a goal to a division opponent, six wins all by shutout. Today, we wanted to come out with plenty of energy early and take control of the game early and we did that. I’m proud of all these girls. Most of them started with me as freshmen and had no previous playing experience.”
Lackey senior Madison Furman shrugged aside the setback and commended Stone for its performance in Thursday’s contest.
The Chargers (2-8, 2-3) managed few genuine scoring chances against the Cougars and goalie Carissa Bannister stayed busy in the first half, posting six of her seven saves as the hosts built a 3-0 lead before the intermission.
“You know, the girls played hard,” said Furman, who plans to run indoor track and potentially swim for the Chargers this winter before focusing on softball in the spring. “We have a lot of young players and they all played hard. Stone played really well together as a team. They have a lot of seniors and they’ve been playing together for four years, so that makes a difference.”
With wind gusts whipping adjacent trees and the numerous balloons greeting the Cougars seniors, the prevailing winds on the field sided with Stone. Colbert gave the Cougars a 1-0 lead less than 10 minutes into the game, then Patchek and Goodell each scored once in the final five minutes to give the hosts a 3-0 lead at the intermission.
Goodell nearly added her second goal in the second half, but Stone got the final tally from fellow senior Maloney, who wristed a low shot past Bannister with just over four minutes remaining. In addition to each scoring once, Colbert, Goodell and Maloney were able to celebrate senior day with a division title.
“It was really cold and windy, but we all played through it,” Maloney said. “We talked about winning the division this year. To be able to score and win the division on senior day is something I will never forget.”
After tonight’s SMAC championship game, both teams focus on playoff action. Stone has the top seed in Region I of Class 2A South and will take on fourth-seeded Westlake in a region semifinal contest at 4 p.m. Monday, while Lackey picked up the third seed in Region II of 1A South and will be at second-seeded Calvert at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
