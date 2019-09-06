Thomas Stone
Head coach: Riley Cannona (first season)
Last year: 4-6, 2-4 (fifth in SMAC Chesapeake Division)
Athletes to watch: LB Donovan Barnes (Sr.), QB Ronnell Carter (Sr.), WR/DB Kire Hines (Sr.), WR/DB Jaden Ferriera (Sr.), WR/DB John Whalen (Jr.), QB Quinnel Booth (Jr.)
Key personnel losses: LB/RB Trent Gaskins (All-Conference, All-County), OL DeAndre Watson (All-Conference, All-County), WR Jaylen Kelly (All-County), QB Cole Lucia, K Nicco Vargas
Outlook: Stone was not hit very hard by graduation and still has 12 seniors on the roster, so the Cougars will not lack for experience this season. Stone just missed reaching the Class 2A South Region playoffs last fall, but with the expanded playoff format the Cougars should earn a berth in the postseason this year under first-year head coach Riley Cannon, a Huntingtown graduate. Cannon takes on his alma mater to open up the 2019 slate tonight.
Coach’s comments: “We have 12 seniors on the roster this fall and they have all done a great job providing the leadership for the younger players. I have also really been impressed with the coaching staff here and the support that we have gotten from coach [athletic director Brad] Criss.”
TED BLACK