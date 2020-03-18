Perhaps it only seemed fitting that Thomas Stone High School seniors Donovan Barnes and Jaden Ferriera would both sign their national letters of intent on the same day since the two have been close friends since middle school.
Barnes, who is headed to Lane College in Tennessee, and Ferriera, who signed with Randolph-Macon College in Virginia, were members of the Thomas Stone football team on defense last fall. Barnes, who ran outdoor track last spring, intends to play for the boys lacrosse team this spring. Ferriera played for the boys basketball team as a freshman and sophomore, but has since focused primarily on football.
"It was great being able to sign on the same day with Donovan," Ferriera said. "He's my best friend and we've known each other a long time. I had known for two weeks that I would be heading to Randolph-Macon, but it was a big relief to be able to sign. It was great having some of my family there."
Ferriera played on both signs of the football last fall, recording 19 solo tackles and 23 total tackles, had two interceptions for 42 yards and added one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He also caught seven passes for 127 yards and one touchdown for the Cougars. Ferriera, who plans to major in sports medicine, currently has a 4.1 grade point average.
Barnes, who plans to major in accounting and minor in graphic design at Lane, recorded 69 solo tackles and 83 total tackles, added three sacks and had one interception for 30 yards on defense. He also carried seven times for 14 yards and had one reception for 15 yards on offense. Like Ferriera, Barnes admitted his signing day was memorable on several levels.
"It felt great to being able to sign and know that I could continue my dream of playing football at the next level," Barnes said. "I was glad to be able to do it with my mom there and Jaden, he's like my brother. It was such a big relief. I had several offers, but in the end Lane came up with a little more money. It's a long way from home, 12 hours, but it felt like home."
During their recruiting process, both players had received a handful of offers each and there was a slim chance they could have both played for the same school — Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Virginia.
"I think we both could have played at Bridgewater," Ferriera said. "That would have been cool, but Randolph-Macon's coaches just made me feel like I was part of the family."
"We both had offers from Bridgewater and we both almost went there, but Lane just came back with a little more money for me," Barnes said. "That was really the main difference in the end, but we both almost ended up going to Bridgewater."