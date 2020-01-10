High school freshmen often have to overcome numerous things in order to make an impact in their first year of varsity competition in whatever sport they choose, but Thomas Stone High School freshman Takiya Henson has perhaps had to endure more than most.
Even before entering elementary school, Henson was diagnosed with a tumor and had to have her kidney removed at the age of 3. During her long recovery precess, she required chemotherapy and lost all of her hair. When she played childhood games, she was dubbed “Dad” because of her baldness. Nearly 10 years later, her classmates do not make the same mistake.
“I used to get teased a lot when I was little,” Henson said. “I didn’t want to be the dad, I wanted to be the mom because I was a girl. But when I started running, I could beat the boys. Now I love competing. In SMAC, there’s a lot of really good competition.”
As a young child, Henson was diagnosed with Wilms Tumor, a kidney condition that occasionally affects both kidneys and typically requires one kidney to be removed. Henson had her surgery at Children’s Medical Center in Washington, D.C., a procedure that lasted nearly eight hours.
In addition to running with Thomas Stone, Henson also occasionally practices with members of the Bullis School indoor track and field team, which is among the better squads in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. Bullis assistant coach Derrick Johnson has enjoyed watching Henson overcome her earlier health issues to be among the best freshmen sprinters in the area.
“We get to see her train with our girls once in a while,” Johnson said. “She’s just a freshman, but she’s able to stay competitive with a lot of our older girls. She’s been through a lot since she was a kid. But she’s been able to overcome everything that she’s been through and still compete at a high level.”
Her grandmother, Monica Henson, has watched her granddaughter excel on the track in indoor meets this season and during the outdoor meets as a youth. Like her granddaughter, Monica Henson is also eager to see how well Takiya will perform in the upcoming postseason meets, beginning with the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference indoor track and field championships on Jan. 25 at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover.
“Ever since she was really little, she’s been very athletic and very fast,” Monica Henson said. “She’s definitely overcome a lot. Now that she’s in high school, she fits right in. She loves being on the track team. She’s just a freshman, but she’s right there with girls older than her.”
In her most recent meet on Jan. 4 at the Southern Maryland Indoor Track and Field Classic at P.G. Sportsplex, Henson finished second in the 300-meter dash in a time of 41.10 seconds and seventh in the 55 in 7.40.
In the 300, the only runner to finish ahead of her was Caitlyn Bobb of Harford Tech, who established a new meet record with her clocking of 39.34.
In the 55, which required preliminaries, a semifinal and then a final, Henson finished seventh in a loaded group that included Bobb, who was second, and four runners from Bullis, winner Victoria Perrow (7.02), Jada Pierre, Taylor Johnson and Myla Greene, who lined up next to Henson in the starting blocks for the final and edged her at the wire. Henson was the only SMAC runner to reach the final.
“Those girls are very fast,” Henson said of her Bullis counterparts. “I get to train with them occasionally. They’re nice and they’e talented.”
