With over a month left to the regular season slate, there still is quite a bit of schedule for Patuxent’s girls basketball team to traverse this year. But for Panthers head coach Kim Hutchison, there was real urgency attached to her team’s game at Thomas Stone on Monday night.
“This was an important game,” she said. “We’ve been on a little losing streak and I told my girls that we’re a lot better than what we’ve been showing. I told them before the game started that this was make or break. You’re either going to show me that you’re winners and you can do this, or that you’re OK with losing.”
The team’s response was not necessarily resounding in the first half, which ended with Patuxent in front by a scant three points, but the Panthers dominated the second half to claim a 53-37 win in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference crossover game.
With the Panthers’ edge at just 18-17 after Stone’s Jordan Aiken opened the second-half scoring, Amber Alderman knocked down her second three-pointer of the game to give the Panthers a little push. The trey started an 8-0 Panthers run that left the visitors with a 26-17 lead after Ryleigh Wenker’s bucket ended the surge.
Stone (1-8 overall) responded with a 10-1 run of its own, tying the game on Dior Bailey’s basket with close to 2 minutes 30 seconds left in the third quarter. But Alderman then canned another three and Jade McGrath dropped in a couple baskets of her own to put the Panthers in front 34-27 at the quarter’s close.
Patuxent (5-7) put the game away with an 8-0 surge, which featured six points from McGrath, midway through the fourth quarter to open the lead up to a comfortable double-digit margin.
“First half, we didn’t come out like we wanted to,” said Patuxent’s Courtney Jenkins, who scored eight points. “We were sluggish, weren’t putting the ball in the basket. The second half we came hard. We came back in the third and fourth quarters and put the ball in the basket.”
“Seems like we worked harder in the second half because we knew we were down,” added Alderman, who scored 14 points for the Panthers. “We had to bring it back.”
Whatever spurred the second-half effort, Hutchison was pleased with the game’s final 16 minutes and hoped to see similar effort when the team hits the court for a scheduled home game with Chopticon at 6:30 tonight.
“They stepped up to the plate,” she said. “The first half was rough. We were 6 for 34 in the paint. But the second half Jade stepped up, she hit some key free throws. Jenkins was 6 for 8 from the free-throw line and Amber hit three threes and was 5 for 5 from the free-throw line. They stepped it up when they needed to and they came together and held strong.”
McGrath put up a game-high 19 points. As a team, Patuxent also shot well from the line in converting 16 of 21 free throw attempts in the game, just over 76 percent.
“We needed it,” Hutchison said. “Going forward I think we’re going to pick it up. I know we’ve had some rough games and rough patches, but I think this helped to open up some things. I see a lot more positive things in our future.”
While Patuxent finished strong, Stone struggled in keeping pace down the stretch. Danya Smith scored 18 points to lead the Cougars’ effort, while Imani Ruff chipped in with eight. Stone is scheduled to host Lackey at 6:30 tonight.
“I think Patuxent did really well,” Stone head coach Tynisha Payton said of Monday night’s result. “They came out and wanted to win, and that was the end result.”
