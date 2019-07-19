After he vowed never to fight professionally in Maryland, Thomas Stone High School graduate Dusty Harrison will make his second consecutive appearance in the Free State this evening when he clashes with Juan DeAngel in a welterweight bout at the MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County.
Harrison (32-0-1) won his most recent fight on April 22 at Rosecroft Raceway, a harness racing oval where he also trains year-round at the trackside Old School Boxing, in a fourth round TKO of Fred Jenkins, Jr. This evening, Harrison will head into his bout with DeAngel (21-11-1) on virtually even terms from a statistical aspect since both have 33 pro fights and 158 rounds of boxing under their belt.
“This is definitely going to be his toughest fight yet,” said Buddy Harrison, Dusty Harrison’s father and trainer. “They both have the same amount of fights and rounds as pros. Dusty is trying to stay busy. He has really been training well. He’s at the gym every night and he’s been working harder for this fight than I’ve ever seen.”
While Harrison is looking to maintain the unbeaten skein in his career, DeAngel is simply looking to regain his winning ways. The Colombia native has dropped his last two bouts, both unanimous decisions to Habib Ahmed (26-1-1) and Chordale Booker (13-0) and he has lost six of his last seven fights overall. But neither Harrison is looking at DeAngel’s record in recent fights or totality.
“We have not fought any of the same opponents, but we have both sparred with Anthony Lucio and he tells me that [DeAngel] hits hard,” Dusty Harrison said following his training on Wednesday afternoon inside the crowded, stuffy Old School Boxing building. “If Anthony says that he hits hard, then I know he must hit hard. I know this is going to be a very tough fight.”
Harrison will be appearing in his third bout this year and is gradually getting back on target for landing a title fight. As of Wednesday afternoon’s session he was still two pounds over his scheduled fighting weight of 160 pounds, but his father remarked that the last two pounds would come off quickly amid the hot, humid conditions that enveloped the area.
“He’s been training hard all week and those last few pounds will be a breeze,” Buddy Harrison said. “I’ve never had a fighter not make weight. He’s really been doing it all on his own. I used to have to keep an eye on him to make sure that he ate well and trained hard and kept his weight down. But he’s a lot more mature now and he knows what he needs to do and how to get there.”
When he turned pro, Harrison was only 17 and recognized as the youngest professional fighter in the country. But he could not land a bout in Maryland because he did not meet the minimum age requirement of 18 and vowed never to fight in his home state. But the years have calmed Harrison in one sense and now he is looking forward to Friday’s bout at the MGM National Harbor.
“I’ve never seen a fight there and I’ve never been in there, but I heard it’s a nice place to fight,” Dusty Harrison said. “I think I’ve trained smart for this fight. It’s scheduled for eight rounds, so I didn’t train like I was getting ready for a 12-round bout.”
“There really isn’t a bad seat in the house,” Buddy Harrison said of Friday’s venue. “Anyone that goes over there to see the fights on Friday will be happy regardless of how much they pay for their seat.”
Rosecroft Raceway general manager Lisa Watts, who has been associated with the track for nearly 30 years in various roles and has seen countless four-legged world champions tour the five-eighths mile oval, including recent Potomac Pace heroes Western Fame and Keystone Velocity, is eager to see Harrison continue his quest to be a world champion in the ring.
“We’re proud of the fact that Old School Boxing is open here,” Watts said. “We have seen a number of really good fighters train here and make their professional debuts here. Dusty fought here in April and continues to train here year-round and we’re hoping that someday he gets to fight for a title. This whole area is rich with boxing talent.”
