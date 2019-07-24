In the moments after he knocked out Juan DeAngel in the seventh round of their scheduled eight-round bout at the MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County on Friday night, Thomas Stone High School product Dusty Harrison spoke briefly about his fight and then flew to Las Vegas to watch another one the next night.
Harrison maintained his perfect record, now at 33-0-1, by recording a seventh round TKO of DeAngel (21-12-1) on Friday then departed later that evening on a red-eye flight to Las Vegas to watch the Keith Thurman-Manny Pacquiao fight from ringside. Harrison is expected back in Maryland on Thursday to resume training for a potential fight next month.
“I really thought going to the body was the best way to attack [DeAngel],” Harrison said. “He seemed to be getting more and more tired as the fight went on. My coaches kept yelling at me to work the body, so I finally listened. He was hitting pretty hard, so I had to keep working the body so that his punches would have less effect.”
His father and trainer, Buddy Harrison, admitted that he is typically never overly satisfied with his son’s performances. But after Friday’s fight Buddy noted that Dusty had delivered one of his better efforts of his career.
“I thought Dusty fought smart,” Buddy Harrison said. “He’s a lot more mature now than he was three years ago. He’s made some mistakes, but he’s learned from them. He’s become a lot more patient in the ring and that comes with maturity.”
Dusty Harrison and DeAngel have been on opposite ends of the spectrum over the last portion of their respective careers. While Harrison has maintained an unblemished record, winning all three of fights this year, DeAngel has now lost his last three bouts and seven of his last eight. Harrison came right at weight at 160 pounds, while DeAngel was five pounds over at the weigh-in.
“What we were going to do?,” Buddy Harrison said. “Dusty was ready and their guy was five pounds over, but we didn’t want to cancel the fight. I mean, everyone was here and there were already a lot of tickets sold. He wasn’t fighting in the main event, but I think 90 percent of the crowd [Friday] was there to see Dusty.”
When he turned professional at age 17, becoming the youngest pro boxer in the nation, Dusty Harrison was deemed too young to legally fight in Maryland and the Stone graduate vowed never to fight in the Free State. But after more than two years away from the ring and training full-time at his father’s Old School Boxing at Rosecroft Raceway in Prince George’s County, Harrison made his Maryland debut at Rosecroft on April 22 by defeating Fred Jenkins Jr.
“He’s a lot more mature now,” Buddy Harrison said. “He’s really working hard and taking everything seriously now. He understands the ramifications of making mistakes. That just comes with growing older and being more mature. He’s still not where he needs to be. Most fighters who are 33-0 have a chance to fight for a title. He’s still hoping to get his chance.”
