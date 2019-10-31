In the moments prior to the start of Wednesday’s Class 2A South Region field hockey championship that her school hosted, Thomas Stone High School senior Lizzy Daniel sang the National Anthem then promptly orchestrated a pair of goals to lead the Cougars to a 2-0 victory over visiting La Plata.
Stone (8-7 overall) was missing a pair of starters as well as fifth-year head coach Rebecca Elbert, who bypassed the contest while suffering from flu-like symptoms. In her absence, Stone alum and former Cougars field hockey player Bri Maloney, now a full-time nursing student at the College of Southern Maryland, quietly guided the hosts to the triumph sparked by Daniel’s tallies.
Through much of the first half, played primarily in the La Plata end, neither team could generate enough of an attack to break the scoreless deadlock.
Stone had several chances late in the half as Daniel sent the penalty corners to her awaiting teammates, but it was Daniel who scored the game’s biggest goal with 14 seconds left in the half to give the hosts a 1-0 lead. With just over three minutes remaining in regulation, she tallied again to seal the verdict.
“It was such a tough battle,” said Daniel, whose team notched its first region title in program history and awaited to hear which squad it would face in the 2A state quarterfinals. Stone’s next game was not known at press time. “I was so excited when it went in the goal.”
Stone had edged La Plata in overtime in a regular season meeting on Sept. 27, enabling the Cougars to eventually garner their first Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division title and then host Wednesday’s region final as the top seed.
“I know how badly [Elbert] wanted to be here to see this, but she was so sick she had to skip today. This was the first game that she’s missed all season,” Maloney said. “But that goal right before halftime by Lizzy really gave us a boost. We came out and played the second half with a lot of confidence. I’m so proud of them.”
After watching Daniel just push a shot past La Plata goalie Kelly Resendes in the waning seconds of the first half, Warriors head coach Pomie Radcliff realized the Cougars’ 1-0 lead was going to be a large hurdle to overcome. Stone controlled play through much of the second half as well, with the visitors managing only two clean shots against Cougars goalie Alexa Lawson, who did not yield a single goal to a Potomac Division rival this fall.
La Plata (6-8), the second seed in the region, reached Wednesday’s final after a 6-0 win over third-seeded St. Charles just 24 hours earlier.
“Their two girls [Hallie Maloney and Taylor Colbert] really dominated the game,” Radcliff said. “We knew coming in here this was going to be a very tough game. Our first game with them this season went into overtime, so we knew this was going to be close. I thought my girls played really well. Stone was just a little better than us today.”
Daniel is one of nine seniors who comprise the bulk of the squad and both she and fellow senior Hallie Maloney were thrilled with the Cougars’ ability to win the SMAC Potomac Division title and the 2A South Region title in their final season together on the field.
“This is really exciting,” Hallie Maloney said. “We have been talking all season about winning a region title and hanging a banner on the wall in the gym and now we can. Lizzy was amazing. She just gets in the circle and keeps battling. Her first goal before halftime really gave us a lift. Alexa has been amazing in goal all season.”
Twitter: @tblacksomds1