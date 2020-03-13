During some of the lighter moments of their practices at Benedict College in South Carolina, Thomas Stone High School graduate Octavia Hawkins and Westlake High School graduate Jasmine Gholson still take time to reminisce about their days on opposing Southern Maryland Athletic Conference squads.
Saturday evening, however, Gholson and Hawkins had time to celebrate after Benedict toppled Tuskegee University of Alabama, 85-72, to capture the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament title and earn a berth in this weekend’s opening round of the NCAA Division II Tournament.
Benedict (27-3 overall) is scheduled to face the University of Tampa (24-5) at noon Friday in Cleveland, Tennessee.
“It’s been a great season,” Hawkins said. “For me, personally, I think I’ve known since preseason that this team was capable of winning the conference and going to NCAA regionals. It’s been fun having Jasmine on the team with me. We’re both from Waldorf and we talk a lot about playing in those games against each other and playing some of the other teams.”
Gholson also noted the journey to the SIAC conference title and upcoming NCAA regional tournament in Tennessee has taken on an added meaning with Hawkins, a former foe, on the team. Hawkins is averaging 3.9 points per game this season, while Gholson is averaging 3.1 points per game. Neither scored in the title victory, but that hardly diminished their excitement.
“Octavia and me are both from Waldorf and we’re the only ones from Maryland on the team, so it really has been like a big sister-little sister relationship,” Gholson said. “We don’t talk a lot about the games were played against each other, because we didn’t guard each other. But we talk a lot about games we had against North Point and St. Charles and those other schools.”
Gholson and Hawkins played a combined 13 minutes in Benedict’s conference title game. Benedict and Tuskegee were tied at 22 at the end of the first quarter, Benedict owned a 35-33 lead at halftime and 55-49 into the fourth quarter when the Tigers took over.
“It was definitely a very close, exciting game,” Hawkins recalled. “But we felt like we were so prepared. We came out and played really strong in the fourth quarter. I think we really started to feel like it was our game midway through the fourth quarter. But we didn’t let up on either end of the floor.”
“I think we were all really nervous before the game,” Gholson said. “We had been eliminated in the second round last year, so getting to the championship game meant a lot. We did not want the opportunity to get away. It was exciting to pull away at the end. From the time the season started we thought we could win the conference and regionals and compete for a national title.”
Benedict will head into Friday’s contest against Tampa riding a seven-game win streak, while the Trojans were upended in their Sunshine State Conference final by Eckerd of Florida, 75-69. Tampa defeated Eckerd in their two league meetings, but the Trojans were unable to prevail in the conference title game.
