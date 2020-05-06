WCAC softball coaches hold media day conference call to highlight seniors who lost season to coronavirus pandemic

Although the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference spring seasons were nixed early by the expanding coronavirus pandemic, most of the league’s softball coaches convened for a conference call on Monday afternoon to honor their seniors who were unable to take part in their final season.
St. Mary’s Ryken was the reigning WCAC champions heading into the 2020 season and head softball coach Stephanie Dameron was the 2019 WCAC coach of the year and senior Melody Coombs was the reigning league MVP.
Nevertheless, in a league filled with talented seniors, Dameron not only commended her players on Monday but the other upperclassmen in the tough WCAC.
“We had five seniors returning and overall we had nine players coming back from last year’s championship team,” Dameron said. “I know the coaches and all the girls were really excited about having the chance to play for another WCAC title. There were so many very good seniors in the league this season, it would have been great competition for everyone.”
In addition to Coombs, a three-time All-WCAC first team choice who is headed to Penn State this fall to continue her softball career, St. Mary’s Ryken also graduates center fielder Kayla Kern, catcher Alexis Ridgell and infielders Jessica Cullison and Christine Shatrowsky.
Of the quintet, Coombs is the only one who has committed to play softball in college.
Coombs, also named the All-St. Mary’s County Athlete of the Year in 2019, belted two home runs, including the game-winner in the eighth inning over Bishop O’Connell of Virginia in the WCAC title game last May, to give St. Mary’s Ryken the championship for the first time since 2015.
She had a .507 batting average, a .605 on-base percentage and a 1.260 slugging percentage to go along with 14 homers and 39 RBIs.
“One thing about Melody is she always came ready for practice and for games,” Dameron said. “She was a great presence in the infield and she could really hit the ball a long way. She was an impact player all three years at Ryken and now she’s headed to Penn State where I think she can also have an impact on a very good program.”
O’Connell second-year head coach Suzy Willemssen was the main organizer of Monday’s WCAC Media Day conference call and likewise spoke glowingly of her seniors who would not have the chance to play for the WCAC title this spring. Seniors Maddy Bates, Kiaris Alvarado-Rojas and Meadow Sacadura were returning members of the All-WCAC first team.
“We were only able to play one scrimmage before we were told there was not going to be a season,” Willemssen said. “In that scrimmage you could see how much talent our girls had and how much they wanted to win this season. There were so many good seniors in the WCAC this season. It’s a shame we will never know who had the best team because a number of teams could have won it.”
Sacadura, a Mechanicsville resident who is headed to the University of Maryland for softball, listened to the conference call and was pleased that it transpired.
“I was happy to hear my coach talk about me and the other seniors,” Sacadura said. “We were not able to have a season and we didn’t have our awards banquet. So, to hear our coach talk about the seniors on our team and the other teams was really nice. I feel very fortunate that I get to play four more years in college.”
Bishop McNamara head coach Angelina Diehlmann commended her five seniors, including pitcher Bailey Wilcox, a Port Republic resident who is headed to Chowan University in North Carolina for softball.
Diehlmann noted that she built the Mustangs team around Wilcox in the spring of 2017 and this season was supposed to be the culmination of her four-year plan.
“Bailey has been the workhorse for us since her freshman year,” Diehlmann said. “Last year, she missed the start of the season with a foot injury, but she came back to make the WCAC first team. She was only 14 strikeouts away from breaking the school record. We built the team around her since she was a freshman and this year we had high hopes for the WCAC title.”
Like Sacadura, Wilcox also listened to the WCAC Media Day conference call and was glad to have the season, which never started, end on a positive note.
One of her teammates, Charles County native Makayla Marbury, is among the rising stars in the league having made the All-WCAC first team last spring as a freshman.
“It was great hearing all the coaches talk about their seniors,” Wilcox said. “We had a lot of really good players. I owe all of my accomplishments and records to my teammates. They make all the plays behind me to help us win. I am fortunate that I get to play four more years in college.”
