Much of the drama surrounding Saturday afternoon’s Coors Charles-St. Mary’s Baseball League meeting between defending champion Western Charles and Indian Head literally evaporated after the first two innings.
Western Charles scored three runs in the top of the first inning and two more in the second to forge a 5-0 lead then coasted to an 11-5 victory at Rainbow Construction field in La Plata. Indian Head, which earlier this season enjoyed a 10-game win streak to ascend to the top of the league standings, scored three unearned runs late to augment the lopsided outcome.
Western Charles hurler Bill DeAtley admitted that he did not expect to pitch on Saturday and even tossed batting practice to his teammates. But when manager Tony Stefko realized his team was short on pitchers, he handed the ball back to DeAtley and sent him back to the hill to face an Indians team that had already defeated him twice this summer.
“I really wasn’t expecting to play today, let alone pitch,” said DeAtley, who allowed five runs, one earned, in seven innings to get the win. “I went out there and threw batting practice and thought someone else was going to pitch. But when the game started, I just took the ball and went back out there.”
When DeAtley first joined the team, he was used primarily as a reliever and often relied on his fastball to get the final three to six outs. But as a starter, DeAtley has learned to be more methodical in his approach. After being spotted a comfortable early lead, DeAtley could focus on working the Indian Head hitters off the plate.
“It was great to have that early lead,” DeAtley said. “Then, I could just go out there and throw strikes and work the hitters. They have a lot of good hitters. They already beat me twice earlier this summer. Today, I was able to throw more off-speed pitches and take advantage of their aggressiveness.”
Western Charles’ Tyler Summers greeted Indian Head pitcher Chris Newsome with a home run in the top of the first and the visitors added two more runs that inning and two more in the second.
Cameron Jurek and Summers led off the second with back-to-back walks, then Jason Mahoney doubled into the right-field corner and Ricky Brady followed with a sacrifice fly.
“I was a little all over the place,” said Newsome, who allowed seven runs in five innings and took the loss on Saturday. “I wasn’t able to throw strikes early in the count. I got behind almost every hitter. They have really good hitters. Once you get behind, you just make it tough on yourself to get outs.”
Newsome tossed scoreless innings in the third and fourth, but Western Charles added to its lead in the fifth. Pat Mahoney and Johnny Klopfer opened the inning with consecutive doubles. Klopfer took third on a grounder to first base by Johnny Kehrs then scored on a sacrifice fly to left by Cameron Jurek.
Indian Head finally got two runs against DeAtley in the bottom of the fifth. Sam Wright reached on a one-out single, then Charlie Wright doubled off the fence in left-center field. Charlie Wright took third on the relay throw home and scored when catcher Chris Blondin’s throw sailed into left field.
Indian Head manager Darren Sanders then sent Sam Wright to the hill for the sixth, but the reliever struggled early.
Wright walked the first two batters, then Pat Mahoney singled home one run and Klopfer followed with a two-run double into the right-field corner. After Kehrs beat out an infield single, Klopfer scored on a grounder by Jurek.
“I really wasn’t throwing strikes early in the count and those walks got me in trouble,” said Sam Wright, a Lackey High School and recent University of Maryland graduate who will begin his first year of teaching this fall in Montgomery County. “Once I got through the sixth and settled down and started throwing strikes, we made some plays.”
Indian Head got three unearned runs back against DeAtley in the sixth. Derek Taitano reached on a one-out error by first baseman Ricky Brady and Sanders had a two-out single to left.
Gavin Moore followed with a single to left-center that scored Taitano and Sam Wright followed with a two-run single to trim the deficit to 11-5.
Neither team scored over the last three frames. DeAtley tossed a scoreless seventh, then yielded to Kurt Bruce who tossed two scoreless innings to seal it. After allowing four runs in the sixth, Sam Wright did not yield another run over the last three frames and Indian Head turned inning-ending double plays in both the sixth and seventh, started by shortstop Charlie Wright.
Indian Head (10-6 overall after an 8-6 loss to Legion Post 255 on Sunday) is scheduled to next play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Rainbow Construction field in La Plata against St. Mary’s, the league’s top team so far at 11-1.
Western Charles (8-6) is scheduled to next take on the Hyper Bombers in a doubleheader scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at Laurel Springs Regional Park in La Plata.
