In one of those genuinely rare meetings between private and public school teams, especially outside of tournament play, the Westlake High School boys basketball team suffered a 71-62 setback to Bishop O’Connell of Virginia in a home contest on Thursday.
Westlake (8-4 overall) spent much of the game chasing O’Connell, which plays in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference. The Knights jumped out to a 9-2 advantage in the opening two minutes before the Wolverines clawed back to own their only lead of the night at 12-10 in the first quarter. The visitors ended the frame on a 10-0 run and never trailed again.
“It really did seem like we were chasing them the whole game,” Westlake head coach Ed Mouton said. “We played really well offensively, but defensively we gave up too many open looks. I think they must have hit eight or nine three-pointers. They had a number of guys that could shoot from out there. But these games can only help us down the road, especially with our schedule coming up.”
Mouton and O’Connell head coach Joe Wootten, son of former DeMatha High School basketball coach and Hall of Famer Morgan Wootten, enjoyed a cordial conversation and hug prior to the game and the two teams remained far from adversarial during the contest.
“It’s always great to play against teams like Westlake and North Point,” Wootten said. O’Connell was upended by St. Charles in a Dec. 13 game on the Knights’ home floor, 64-59. “Ed’s a great coach and a really good friend. He’s always going to have his guys ready to play. We have a really young team this year. Our guys have definitely continued to improve and tonight they did a lot of really good things.”
Westlake used a 10-1 run to claim a 12-10 lead late in the first quarter, but O’Connell regained the advantage of its very next possession when Paul Lewis connected on a three-pointer, the team’s fourth of the opening frame. The Knights closed out the quarter on a 10-0 run for a 20-12 advantage.
Westlake opened the second quarter with a flourish with buckets inside from Cameron Tweedy and from the perimeter from Stanley Harley and the teams were tied at 25 and 28 before O’Connell ended the half on a 4-0 run for a 32-28 halftime lead.
After Harley tied it with a layup, O’Connell regained the lead with another three-pointer from Connor Dubsky.
O’Connell gained a little breathing room in the third quarter by pushing the lead beyond double-digits on three separate occasions before Westlake trimmed the deficit to 51-44 on a three-pointer from Kamari Ramsey. The Wolverines stayed within striking distance through much of the fourth quarter before the Knights ended the contest on a 6-2 run for the final margin.
“We played good on offense, but we needed to do a better job on defense,” said Harley, a senior who ran cross country during the fall and plans to run outdoor track in the spring. “We gave them too many open looks. They made most of them. It was a good game. I think it will help get us ready for the SMAC games. St. Charles [on Friday] is going to be a tough one.”
Westlake players combined to make 18 of 21 free throws, with Harley and Tweedy each connecting on six. Tweedy led with 20 poinst, while Harley added 19.
O’Connell was not as proficient from the line for the first three quarters, but the Knights converted on 6 of 8 foul shots in the last minute to extend the lead and finished the game 13 of 20 from the stripe.
The Wolverines are scheduled to play a SMAC crossover contest at Calvert at 6:30 tonight, then finish out the week with a Potomac Division game at St. Charles at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Twitter: @tblacksomds1