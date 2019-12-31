Following a slow start in a Dec. 27 contest against Gwynn Park of Prince George's County, the Westlake High School boys basketball team found its chemistry in the second half en route to a 57-42 victory over the Yellow Jackets in the second day of the James Chapman Holiday Classic at North Point High School.
Westlake (5-1 overall) got 20 points from senior center Cameron Tweedy and guard Stanley Harley added 10 to lead the Wolverines to their second victory in as many days against a Prince George's team at the tournament. Westlake had upended Charles H. Flowers, 79-60, on Dec. 26 behind 26 from Tweedy, 20 more from Harley and 12 for Kamari Ramsey.
"I thought we played two good games against two good P.G. teams," Westlake head coach Ed Mouton said. "We had a little bit of a slow start today [against Gwynn Park], but I thought we did a lot of good things in the second half. Tweedy had another really good game for us inside and we hit some shots from the outside as well."
Westlake led by as many as four points in the opening quarter following a three-point field goal from Ramsey, but the Yellow Jackets closed out the frame on a 9-4 run as Darious Boyd connected on a three-pointer of his own with 10 seconds left in the quarter and, following a Wolverines turnover, Darius Joyner nearly hit another from the deep left corner at the buzzer.
Westlake got a pair of baskets each from Harley and Tweedy in the second quarter, with Tweedy ending the half with two buckets inside to give the Wolverines a 24-20 lead at the intermission. Each team scored 12 points in the third quarter with Harley and Joyner each hitting a three-pointer for their respective squads.
Joyner opener the fourth quarter with another three-pointer to bring the Yellow Jackets within 36-35, but the Wolverines countered with a 6-0 run for a 42-35 advantage. After Westlake's Aaron Williams and Joyner traded three-pointers, the Wolverines responded with a 10-0 run to take a 55-40 lead with 46.9 seconds remaining.
"I thought we played much better in the second half," Tweedy said. "We just started a little slow, but we picked it up. These games help us get ready for our tougher games ahead. We start back with North Point right after the break. Then we play a lot of the other SMAC teams."
Westlake is scheduled to return from the holidays and face North Point at 7 p.m. Friday. The Eagles also won two games at the tournament, defeating Gwynn Park, 64-52, on Dec. 26 then rallying past Parkdale, 57-52, on Dec. 27. In all, Charles County teams were 7-3 against their rivals from neighboring Prince George's County.
"I thought this was a great, two-day event for all the teams," Ball said. "We don't have many chances to face the P.G. teams, so they were eager to come here and play. There was a lot of good competition on both days. I'm proud of the fact the Charles teams went 7-3 against them. But now we have to hit the ground running and come back on Friday against Westlake. It's North Point-Westlake, that's all that needs to be said."