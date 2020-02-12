Much of the outcome in Friday evening’s Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division boys basketball contest between Westlake High School and visiting McDonough hinged on a pivotal 45-second stretch of the first half.
Westlake found itself in a battle with McDonough from the outset and the Wolverines only owned a 16-14 edge at the end of the first quarter and never led by more than six points through the first seven minutes of the second period.
But during the last 45 seconds of the first half, after McDonough’s Jaelin Jackon made a layup to trim the Rams’ deficit to 30-26, Westlake’s Kevon West and Mehki King each connected on a three-point field goal that propelled the Wolverines to a 36-26 advantage at the intermission and the hosts never looked back in a 72-50 victory.
Those final 45 seconds were a turning point not lost on a trio of participants.
“We were only down four points with a minute left in the half, then they hit those two threes,” said McDonough assistant coach Ken Robinson, filling in for head coach Deshawn Kelly who was serving a one-game suspension. “When [King] hit that second one at the buzzer, that really hurt. All of a sudden we’re down 10 going into the break.”
King had one three-pointer in each of the first three quarters, but his buzzer-beater at the break proved the most pivotal. King notched his third long range bomb in the first two minutes of the third quarter when the Wolverines emerged from the locker room with ample momentum. The hosts outscored the Rams 18-7 in the third quarter to forge a 54-33 lead.
“It actually came as a surprise,” King said. “I saw the defender run by me, then I shot it, but I didn’t think it was going in. I was surprised it went in. I just started feeling it after that. We had a good third quarter. We have to keep working harder because we have some big games coming up.”
Westlake head coach Ed Mouton quickly recalled the Wolverines’ late run in the first half helped give the team momentum heading into the second half. With games approaching against St. Charles (Friday) and Thomas Stone (Feb. 21), Mouton knows that building momentum will be the key to the Wolverines’ long term success.
“Those two threes right before halftime gave us a lift,” Mouton said. “Then we held them [to seven points] in the third quarter and had a good lead going into the fourth quarter. We didn’t play really good defense most of the game. A lot of the guys were reaching and it led to a lot of fouls.”
McDonough was in the double bonus in each half as Westlake’s fouls accumulated quickly. But the Rams were unable to capitalize on the situation. McDonough shooters combined to go 12 of 30 (40 percent) from the free-throw line for the game, but Westlake was no better at 5 of 14 (36 percent). Normally reliable senior Cameron Tweedy went 0 of 5 from the stripe but still led all scorers with 18 points.
Tweedy scored 12 points in the first half, getting half on second-shot chances off a offensive rebounds. King nailed two three-pointers in the first half, including his crucial buzzer beater.
McDonough never led in Friday’s contest and the Rams and Wolverines were only tied on one occasion at 4-4, but the Rams stayed within two points on eight other occasions in the first half.
Westlake (13-7, 6-4 SMAC Potomac after a 77-73 overtime win over La Plata on Monday night) opened the second half on a 12-3 run with King and Kamari Ramsey each hitting one three-point field goal, while Tweedy added a pair of buckets inside to make it 48-29.
The Wolverines led by as many as 23 points on several occasions in the fourth quarter, although the Rams trimmed the gap to 14 with just over four minutes remaining before the hosts ended the contest on a 12-4 run.
Westlake’s next contest is hosting St. Charles at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The teams’ previous encounter on Jan. 24 saw the Spartans win 65-63 in on senior Tremaine Chesley’s layup with less than 3 seconds left.
McDonough (3-15, 2-6) is scheduled to be at St. Charles at 6:30 tonight.
Twitter: @tblacksomds1