Under first-year head coach Fieldon Haun, the Great Mills Hornets boys soccer team came out and took care of business over the visiting Westlake Wolverines, shutting out the visitors by a final score of 11-0 in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference crossover matchup.
“I thought we improved as the game went on,” Haun said. “I think we have a lot of talent this year, but we have a lot of tough teams in our division and our conference.”
Roughly two minutes into the contest, the Hornets (1-0 overall) grabbed an early advantage on a goal by Randy Salguero.
“Today’s win felt pretty good, but we definitely need to clean up our play in order to do some better things this year like possessing in the midfield,” Great Mills’ goalkeeper Gerig Thoman said.
The hosts were able to tack on five more goals by the end of the first half, on a pair in a span of about two minutes courtesy of Keiji Cabanacan and three goals in a span of about five minutes from Ulises Torres.
“Once we got a couple of goals in, our coach wanted us to possess more in order to get ready for the harder teams,” Hornets’ William Doughty said. “He didn’t want us to kick it forward and create any bad habits. We made a few mistakes, but we will fix them and get better. I think this year other teams are going to have a tough game against us.”
Westlake (0-2) struggled to sustain any attacks in their offensive side of the field and goalkeeper Marcus Johnson reached double digits in saves by halftime as the hosts controlled much of the possession.
“We’re still very young,” Westlake head coach Andrew Dutrow said as the Wolverines graduated 11 seniors from last year’s team. “Both teams [today] fought hard.”
In the second half, Haun was pleased that his team played more as a unit, which he believes will help them down the road this season.
“The play in the second half with a lot more combinations, stringing more passes together and working more as a team is what we are going to need to advance and have a better record this year,” Haun said. “I was proud of the guys for adjusting that mindset and building that chemistry now early in the season so hopefully we can continue it and have a long run in the playoffs.”
Kelvin Salguero and Randy Salguero added a pair of goals for Great Mills in the second half along with a score from Imar Norales. Randy Salguero and Torres finished the contest with hat tricks.
“I feel like in the first half, we had trouble building up the play, but in the second half we did very well with it and everyone could see our true potential,” Kelvin Salguero said. “We just have to keep pushing harder each and every day.”
The Hornets are a younger team this year and currently start two freshmen, but Haun trusts all of his players he puts out on the field, regardless of their class.
“We have a very smart team in terms of soccer IQ, and so I trust the guys regardless of whether they are freshmen or seniors,” Haun said. I think we can do it.”
Westlake is next slated to host Lackey at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Great Mills is scheduled at McDonough at 6 tonight.
Twitter: @johnniswander2