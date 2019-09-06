Westlake
Head coach: Tony Zaccarelli (fourth season)
Last year: 8-3, 6-0 (SMAC Chesapeake Division champion)
Athletes to watch: RB/DB Nigel Harrison (Sr.), QB Jeremiah Maxwell (Jr.), LB Xavier Young (Sr.), OL Charles Perkins (Sr.)
Key personnel losses: WR Kevin Hughley (All-Conference, All-County), OL Jamel Raiford (All-Conference, All-County), DB Devin Williams (All-Conference, All-County), DL DeShawn Holt (All-County), DL LaQuay Washington (All-County), QB Jalon Spencer, RB Curtonio Marshall, LB Earl Spicer Jr.
Outlook: Westlake has a young group this season that is hungry and wants to work. A season ago, the Wolverines opened 1-2 and had to win out over the season’s final seven weeks to reach the playoffs. They did that, narrowly winning at Calvert in Week 10 to reach the Class 2A South Region field. The returning players know the work that was involved and would like nothing more than to improve upon last year’s first-round exit from the postseason.
Coach’s comments: “They have a huge amount of potential. Their ceiling is unlimited right now.”
ANDY STATES