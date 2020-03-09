Following their longest road trip of the season Friday evening, a two-hour venture to Salisbury on Maryland's Eastern Shore, the Westlake High School girls basketball team remained on a path to the Class 2A state title by upending previously undefeated Parkside, 57-54, in one of four state quarterfinals.
Westlake (15-10 overall), the No. 8 seed among the 2A classification's final eight teams, owned the advantage through the first three quarters, an 18-13 lead at the end of the first quarter, then 35-29 at the intermission and 44-43 heading to the fourth quarter.
In the see-saw affair that transpired in the fourth quarter, the Wolverines kept the top-seeded Rams of Wicomico County at bay to earn a berth in Friday's 2A state semifinals at Towson University's SECU Arena where they will defending 2A state champion Pikesville of Baltimore County at 3 p.m.
"It was a long, two-hour trip over and the girls played with a lot of energy," Westlake head coach Lydia Ford said. "To be able to travel that far and play in that kind of environment and still be able to win a game like that says a lot about these girls."
Westlake got 13 points each from Briyah Haggins and Taylor Brown, 12 more from Sa'Niyah Council, nine from Leah Johnson and eight from Niyah Johnson. Council also added four assists and four steals, Leah Johnson had three and Chanta McNeill had five assists while failing to score. The Wolverines had nine three-point field goals, three from Haggins and two each from Council and Leah Johnson.
Parkside (22-1) was clearly not accustomed to playing from behind, having won its previous 22 contests by average of 29.5 points.
Pikesville (20-3), the fourth seed, made quick work of fifth-seeded Calvert, 64-33, in another 2A state quarterfinal game that lost its competitive edge in the second half.
With the Wolverines' victory over Parkside, the Cavaliers' setback to the Panthers and Great Mills losing in the final seconds to Rockville in the 3A state quarterfinals, 44-42, Westlake is the last Southern Maryland Athletic Conference girls team in any classification advancing to the state semifinals.
"For us, we always stress defense, defense and more defense," Pikesville coach Michael Dukes said after the Calvert win. "This was one of our better games this season. We took good, open shots and we didn't give up too many second chance buckets."