Westlake girls basketball hopes to complete their Cinderella story

During a season in which they emerged as the genuine Cinderella team during their postseason run, one that has neither ended nor been completed amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Westlake High School girls basketball team is still awaiting its carriage ride to the championship ball.
Westlake was 2-6 following a Jan. 3 setback to North Point, but rallied to go to 10-4 the rest of the regular season. The Wolverines disposed of Southern of Anne Arundel County to open up the Class 2A South Region I playoffs, then defeated Lackey to claim the region title.
That put the team into the 2A state quarterfinals where, as the eighth seed of the eight region champions which were reseeded after the region finals were completed, they knocked off previously undefeated Parkside of Wicomico County.
Westlake (15-10 overall) was set to play their state semifinal contest on March 13 at Towson University’s SECU Arena against defending 2A state champion Pikesville High School when those plans were altered drastically.
Initially, the games were going to be played in a nearly vacant arena, but they were postponed until further notice a day earlier and players and coaches remain in limbo.
“I keep hoping that they [the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association] will pick a date and site where we can play and let us finish the season,” Westlake head coach Lydia Ford said. “I have heard from coaches in other states where they are not going to finish the season and name the four semifinal teams all co-champions. But I would rather play out the games and see who wins the title.”
Westlake had only one player, senior forward Leah Johnson, make the Southern Maryland Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-Potomac Division first team. Johnson averaged 10 points and 4 rebounds per game and has been a cornerstone of the Wolverines’ lineup.
Junior guard Sa’Niyah Council averaged 9.1 points a game, while junior Briyah Haggins averaged 7.7 points a game, sophomore guard Chanta McNeill averaged 7.3 points a game and senior Janelle Fields averaged 6.8 points a game. Junior Taylor Brown averaged 8.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.
“Toward the end of the season we started playing much better as a team,” McNeill said. “We were more patient on offense and we were listening to our coaches more. Everyone played a big part in us getting through the region. We just didn’t rely on one or two people. Every game somebody different came through.”
Fulfilling their role as the Cinderella team among the 2A squads, the Wolverines ventured to Salisbury to take on Parkside and returned to Waldorf with a 57-54 victory against the top-seeded Rams.
“It was a long drive, but we got there early,” said Haggins, who scored 13 points in that contest. “We were all relaxed and ready when the game started. It was really close the whole way. I think we just stayed patient and ran our offense in the fourth quarter. Now we’re waiting to see if we can play our next game.”
Westlake hopes their next task will be to unseat the reigning champions from Pikesville. The Panthers, the fourth seed made quick work of a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference foe Calvert, the fifth seed, 64-33, in their state quarterfinal contest.
“I know we’ll be ready for them,” McNeill said. “We know what they have and what we need to do. I just hope that we finally get a chance to play them. It would be really disappointing to me and the other girls if we never had the chance to play in the state semifinals after we got this far.”
