Last Thursday afternoon when the Westlake High School girls basketball team convened for its final practice before its scheduled Class 2A state semifinal meeting with defending state champion, Pikesville, at Towson University’s SECU Arena, the Wolverines took turns cutting down the net.
But like the other teams in the state who have reached the final four, the state boys and girls basketball semifinals, Westlake discovered somewhat belatedly that the final two rounds of the tournament were being postponed. With all public schools closed through March 27 and no definitive date established for the resumption of play, Wolverines head coach Lydia Ford and her players are simply in limbo.
“When we went to that last practice, that was going to be our last practice of the year,” Ford said. “So, at the end of practice we surprised the girls by having them cut down the net. We were all ready to play against Pikesville on Friday. We had seen film on them and the coaches had come up with a game plan on how to play them, so we were ready.”
Initially, the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association expected to host the boys state semifinals at the University of Maryland and the girls state semifinals at Towson University, last Thursday and Friday, in front of limited spectators as a precaution amid the growing coronavirus outbreak. The following day Saturday was to be the scheduled state finals at both Maryland and Towson. But that plan was nixed just hours before last Thursday’s state semifinals were scheduled to tip off, when all of the remaining games were postponed until further notice. No makeup dates have been set at this time.
“It’s been tough just being at home and waiting,” Ford said. “From all we’ve been told, school is expected to resume on March 30 and then hopefully we can resume practice and have the tournament. I really don’t see any other way but to finish the season. If they make all four teams co-champions, then I want to play those other three teams at some point next season.”
Westlake (15-10 overall) defeated Lackey, 53-30, on March 4 to clinch the 2A South Region I championship in what would be the team’s final home game of the season.
The Wolverines headed into the 2A state quarterfinals as the eighth seed after all the regional champions were reseeded. Two days after the Lackey win, on March 6, the Wolverines made the long journey to face Parkside High School in Salisbury and upended the previously undefeated and top-seeded Rams, 57-54, behind 13 points from senior Briyah Haggins and Taylor Brown, 12 more from Sa’Niyah Council, nine from Leah Johnson and eight from Niyah Johnson.
The win put Westlake into the state semifinals against fourth-seeded Pikesville, which upended fifth-seeded Calvert 64-33 in another March 6 state quarterfinal matchup.
Westlake point guard Chanta McNeill has found it difficult to pass the time waiting for school to resume and also awaiting for details of the state semifinals. McNeill has spent some time at the outdoor basketball court and found time to hang out with teammates and friends, but the waiting has proven troubling.
“It’s terrible,” McNeill said. “You keep waiting to hear when the games are going to take place and you always hear different rumors. But it’s definitely been difficult. We played really well in the fourth quarter against Parkside. We were very patient on offense and we listened to our coaches. Then we were able to cut down the net after practice last week. That was fun. I had seen people do it, but I had never been able to do something like that.”
Twitter: @tblacksomds1