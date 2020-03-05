When the two teams emerged from the locker room following the halftime intermission, the Lackey High School girls basketball squad owned a one-point lead over host Westlake in Wednesday's Class 2A South Region I championship game.
Then came the second half. Westlake opened the third quarter on a 10-2 run for a 28-21 lead then ended the frame on a decisive and emphatic 15-0 run en route to a 53-30 victory.
When the dust settled, the top-seeded Wolverines (14-10 overall) had outscored the second-seeded Chargers 35-11 over the last 16 minutes to advance to Friday's 2A state quarterfinals where they are scheduled to play Parkside of Wicomico County.
"It all started with our defense," Westlake head coach Lydia Ford said. "Our guards did a good job forcing turnovers and we were able to get points that way. We always seem to start slow against Lackey. The last time we played them here we were down two points at halftime and tonight we were down a point."
Westlake guards Sa'Niyah Council, Sanaa Morrow and Chanta McNeill gave the Lackey guards immense trouble throughout the second half. The Chargers committed 34 turnovers in the game, 19 in the second half. At the break, McNeill realized the impetus was on her and her fellow Wolverines to shift the momentum in favor of the hosts.
"At halftime, I knew it was up to me and the other guards to pick us up on defense," McNeill said. "We were able to force them to turn the ball over a lot and that allowed our offense to get some fast break points. I took it personally, as one of the best defenders on the team, that we needed to start putting more pressure on their guards in the second half."
Lackey (7-16) could not have asked for a better start as Rykah Dowling scored the game's first two buckets and the Chargers eventually owned a 15-7 lead on baskets from Jurnee McLendon and Callie Culhane. Following a pair of Lackey turnovers late in the first quarter, Westlake's Leah Johnson scored inside to trim the gap to 15-9.
Neither team reached double figures in points in the second quarter and the Chargers owned a 19-18 lead at the break. The game got away from the visitors during the third quarter as Westlake grabbed a 28-21 lead, then after Andrea Harley hit a pair of free throws with 4:40 remaining in the quarter — the Chargers' first two attempts of the game — the Wolverines ended the frame on the 15-0 run.
"We're still young and we have everyone back," Lackey first-year head coach Jonel Barnes said. "They definitely played hard the whole game. It was a physical game. We struggled to run our offense at times. But this group continued to grow all season and they all come back next year. We don't lose anyone."
Westlake scored the first two buckets of the fourth quarter on layups inside from Johnson and Taylor Brown and Harley finally ended the 19-0 run with two consecutive layups. Baskets from Briyah Haggins, McNeill and Council extended the Wolverines' lead to 53-28, their biggest of the night, before Dowling ended the scoring with a layup.
"Our bigs inside really gave us a lift," McNeill said of Brown and Johnson. "Taylor's blocked shot [in the third quarter] really gave us a spark. Now it's all about getting ready for Friday. Thursday's practice is going to be intense."