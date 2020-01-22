When the McDonough High School girls basketball team got the opening bucket of the second half to trim its deficit to just seven points at Westlake High School on Friday evening, the Rams looked primed to make things interesting throughout the second half.
But over the last 15 minutes of play, Westlake simply had other ideas as it cruised to a 79-36 victory over McDonough in the SMAC Potomac Division clash in Waldorf.
McDonough suffered from several droughts in the second half, the most impactful of which was a 14-0 run by Westlake that gave the hosts a 51-27 lead with one minute left in the third quarter. The Rams scored the first two points of the third quarter, but the Wolverines dominated the rest of the period thanks largely to guards Chanta McNeill and Briyah Haggins.
A sophomore, McNeill has quickly adapted to her role as the Wolverines’ point guard this winter. She spent much of the first half of Friday’s game distributing the ball to her open teammates, then displayed the ability to connect on open jumpers in the second half, nailing a pair of three-point field goals in the fourth quarte. McNeill led the hosts with 19 points.
“I like running the floor,” said McNeill, who is a member of the school’s cheerleading and outdoor track and field teams. “We have a lot of good players, so I try to get the ball to each of them. In the second half, I started to feel it a little more, so I took a few more shots and made some of them.”
Westlake head coach Lydia Ford noted after the game that Haggins arrived in a mild shooting slump, but she was able to emerge from it on Friday. Haggins connected on 6 of 9 shots from the floor, including a three-pointer, and she made both of her free throws on a night when she clearly appeared to shoot with far more confidence.
“I was feeling it tonight,” said Haggins, who finished with 17 points. “I just knew I was going to shoot well tonight. Chanta does a great job of getting the ball to the open players. She saw me break open a few times and I was able to make the shots. We can be pretty good this year. We can be good enough to win a championship.”
McDonough had stayed close through the first half as it managed 11 points in each of the first two quarters, but their chances for success began to slip away early in the second half.
Westlake embarked on a 14-0 run to claim a 51-27 lead before Braelyn Cox ended the five-minute drought with a layup.
“We’re still a really young team and some nights the youth really shows,” McDonough head coach Dwayne Gleaton said. “We played well in the first half, but defensively we did not play well in the second half. We didn’t communicate on defense. When they had that long run in the third quarter, we didn’t rebound the ball and we gave up too many easy buckets.”
Westlake (6-7, 3-1 SMAC Potomac) took a 53-29 lead into the final frame then extended the margin thanks to a 7-0 run capped by McNeill’s first three-pointer of the night.
Her second three-pointer one minute later started a 14-0 run that ended the game, with the last 90 seconds being played under the running clock. Jenelle Fields also had a three-pointer in the last minute of play.
The Wolverines are scheduled to host Calvert at 6:30 tonight.
McDonough (1-10, 0-3) is slated to be at Thomas Stone tonight in the second game of a boys, girls doubleheader at 7 p.m.
