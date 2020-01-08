On a night when they owned a 19-point lead early in the second half, the Westlake High School girls basketball team withstood a late surge from previously undefeated Bladensburg of Prince George’s County for a 45-40 victory on Monday evening.
Westlake (3-6 overall) had limited Bladensburg to only 10 points in the first half and led 29-10 nearing the midway point of the third quarter. Then the Mustangs rallied behind senior guard Asia Adams, who scored all 17 of her team’s points in the fourth quarter en route to a game-high 27 in a losing cause.
“We just did not have an answer for her in the fourth quarter,” said Westlake second-year coach Lydia Ford, whose team is scheduled to host Lackey at 5 p.m. Friday. “We’ve been getting big leads in games and then letting them get away. I will probably have to start playing my backups more so that our starters get a little more rest. We’ve been blowing leads in the second half.”
Westlake broke open a tight game early by scoring the last six points of the first quarter for an 11-5 advantage, then outscored Bladensburg by an identical 11-5 margin in the second to forge a 22-10 halftime lead. When the Wolverines scored the first seven points of the second half for a 29-10 advantage, Ford was only mildly confident her team would hold on.
“It’s been the same [scenario] all season,” said Ford, a former head coach at Lackey and assistant with the Wolverines. “We get up in the second half, then we let it get away. Last Friday at North Point we were up by three points going into the fourth quarter and lost [41-31]. It’s been that way until tonight.”
After being limited to a single bucket in the first half, Adams carried Bladensburg on her back in the second. She scored eight points in the third quarter, including a pair of buckets in the last minute, then all 17 of the Mustangs’ points in the fourth quarter. In all, Adams scored the final 21 points of the night for Bladensburg (8-1), but it was not enough to carry the visitors to a victory as the Prince George’s County fell for the first time this season.
“She was the only one looking to score,” said Bladensburg head coach Lester Butler, now in his 30th season at the helm of the Mustangs’ girls basketball program. “We weren’t focused in the first half. We weren’t focused at all. By the time we started playing well, we were already down almost 20 [points] in the third.”
Westlake had scored exactly 11 points in each of the first three quarters as Briyah Haggins, Taylor Brown and Leah Johnson led the offens,e then Haggins and Chanta McNeal each connected on three-point field goals in the third quarter to lift the hosts to a 29-10 lead. Adams brought the visitors within 10 heading to the fourth.
Haggins, Johnson and Sa’Niyah Council each scored in the fourth quarter and Jenelle Fields added a conventional three-point play to give the hosts a 45-32 lead. Council led the Wolverines with nine points, while Haggins added eight.
Adams got hot over the last two minutes of play, connecting on two three-point field goals and a layup to trim the gap to 45-40. She missed a running jumper at the buzzer that could have reduced the margin further while not affecting the outcome.
“It was our first game back since the break, but it was still a little disappointing,” Butler said. “It was our first loss and we just didn’t execute well. It looks like it’s back to the drawing board now.”
