Following a scoreless first half in which her team admittedly did not play with much energy, Westlake High School head girls soccer coach Kaitlyn Zaccarelli urged her team to play with a little more inspiration on Wednesday afternoon in its Class 2A South Region I quarterfinal against visiting Thomas Stone.
Westlake eventually heeded the calls of Zaccarelli who hobbled into the stadium sporting a wrap on her left knee for a torn meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament. The Wolverines got on the board courtesy of one goal from sophomore defender Gabby McDuffie and two more senior Leah Johnson as the hosts cruised to a 3-0 victory.
Westlake (3-9-1 overall) advances to play top-seeded La Plata in a 2A South Region I semifinal contest scheduled for 4:30 p.m. today.
“In the first half, we just did not play with a lot of energy,” said Zaccarelli, the wife of Westlake head football coach Tony Zaccarelli. “At halftime, I challenged the girls to come out and play quicker and play faster. Gabby is one of our best defenders and she sensed that the offense needed a boost so she came through with the first goal.”
Neither team generated much of an attack during the scoreless first half, but Westlake provided plenty of pressure early in the second half to the Stone defense. Eventually it was McDuffie, a Wolverines defender, who chased down a loose ball in the goal box and drilled a low shot past Cougars goalkeeper Alison Smallwork to give the hosts a 1-0 lead with just less than 26 minutes remaining.
“Considering the last time we played them they beat us something like 8-1, being scoreless at halftime was a good showing for our girls,” Stone head coach Jacob Hinz said. The Cougars finish the season 0-12-1. “We played them much tougher today than we did the last time. It was a tough season, but we had a lot of younger players this year. I thought they continued to improve as the season went on.”
Nearly 10 minutes after McDuffie broke the scoreless deadlock, Johnson notched her first of two goals on the day when she beat Smallhorn with another low shot that found the right corner of the net. With less than six minutes to play, it was Johnson who virtually sealed the verdict when she drilled another crisp shot past Smallhorn for her second tally.
At the other end, Westlake goalkeeper Imani Tookes required only four saves to record the shutout, making two on second-half shots by Stone’s Sincere Elliott.
“It was definitely a much better second half for our girls,” Zaccarelli said. “They played with a lot more energy and they passed the ball well. Gabby got it started and then Leah came through with a couple of nice goals.”
Zaccarelli did not want to concede that Wednesday’s victory would be the last win for her squad heading into Friday’s clash with the Warriors (8-6) who placed second in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division.
“If we come out and play with a of energy, then we can definitely surprise them,” Zaccarelli said. “We can’t come out like we did today. But if we come out strong and aggressive and play with a lot of energy, then we can surprise them.”
