At a young age, Omar Alston developed a love and passion for the game of basketball thanks to his father.
“I started playing basketball at 5 years old because of the influence of my dad,” Alston said. “He would keep a basketball in my hand, and that's what made me want to play basketball.”
On July 11, Alston’s love for the game of basketball turned into a professional opportunity as the 6-foot 5-inch all-court player signed to play professional basketball overseas in Lithuania for BC Silute.
“I will be playing professional basketball overseas for BC Silute, which is located in Silute, Lithuania. BC Silute is a member of the National Basketball League,” Alston said. “I got this opportunity from working out in front of several overseas coaches for a week in Lithuania back in June, which was a great experience for me.
In his first season, Alston hopes to do whatever he can to make an impact and a difference for his new team.
“My goals for my first season are to have a major impact on the team and to do whatever is needed for the team to have a successful season,” Alston said. “My strengths on the court are my dribbling, passing and defensive abilities at my size.”
Alston graduated from Westlake High School in 2015, and his former high school coach, Wolverines head coach Ed Mouton, spoke highly of Alston’s work ethic and leadership.
“Omar helped lead our 2014 and 2015 Westlake basketball teams to the state finals two years in a row,” Mouton said. “He was a team player.”
In his senior year, Alston won was named the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Most Outstanding Player.
“Omar averaged a double-double two years in a row,” Mouton said. “He was the ultimate team player. He would average about 19 points, 14 rebounds, and 6 assists a game. That’s what I mean when I say he was the ultimate team player.”
Alston noted how his time at Westlake helped him learn more about the sport he loved.
“Playing at Westlake was a great part of my life,” Alston said. “I graduated in 2015 and the coaches taught me a lot during my time there, such as how to be versatile on the court as well as the importance of playing hard every play. My junior and senior seasons we played in the state championship games.”
After graduating from Westlake, Alston went on to play basketball and graduate from Mouton’s alma mater: Morehouse College in Georgia.
“Omar went to my alma mater, and more importantly he graduated,” Mouton said. “It is exciting for the program, and good to see one of your former players make it at the professional level.”
Mouton is excited to follow and support Alston in his professional journey overseas, which begins in September.
“Omar has a great basketball IQ. He understands the game and can make other players better. He can play with just about everyone because he is the kind of player that can fit in and make others around him better,” Mouton said. “Anytime you can make the professional level it is great, and especially for Omar. He is a deserving kid and works hard. I am just so proud of him and it is a joy to see.”