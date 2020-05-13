Westlake senior Greenfield chooses West Virginia Wesleyan for track and field

Janiya Greenfield is headed to the next level.
The Westlake High School senior recently decided to continue her track and field career at West Virginia Wesleyan College, an NCAA Division II school which competes in the Mountain East Conference.
“They were welcoming and also the college was really nice,” said Greenfield, who plans to major in athletic training or exercise science. “I liked the school. I got a good vibe from the school, so I decided to just go there. I liked it more than anywhere else. That’s the main reason why I picked that school. It felt like home to me.”
Greenfield picked West Virginia Wesleyan over the University of Mount Olive in North Carolina and Glenville State College in West Virginia.
“My deciding factor was when I met the team and seeing them in person,” she said. “When I met them, it seemed like they came out of nowhere and they were so happy. They had the best energy. I just loved it and it made me feel like, ‘Oh this is the place where I could call home and I could build friendships here and learn from them and prosper with them.’ Just like with the coaches, the coaches were really nice and they seem really hard working. It really gave me the thought that, ‘Oh, they are serious and they really want to help me and push me forward in my career and in my school career, too.’”
West Virginia Wesleyan’s women’s track and field team placed second at the Mountain East championships in late February to wrap up its 2019-2020 winter indoor campaign. The Bobcats’ 2020 spring outdoor campaign was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I heard they’re really good,” Greenfield said. “They were predicted to win their conference this season, but it got canceled because of coronavirus, but a lot of their athletes have been breaking their own times and actually breaking school records. They’re really nice. They act like a family and they support each other a lot.”
Westlake head track and field coach Beth Shook said West Virginia Wesleyan is a perfect fit for Greenfield.
“Janiya is a diamond in the rough. I don’t think we have seen her full potential yet,” Shook said.
Greenfield, who competes in sprints and relays, won a Class 2A outdoor state title last year as part of the 400-meter relay with Olivia Garner, Chanta McNeil and Raven Kennedy. The quartet finished in 48.76 seconds to take the crown and also was third in the 800 relay.
“Janiya came after her sister Jayla graduated from the team. She knew what was expected. Janiya has grown into a talented young lady who makes us proud,” Shook said.
Greenfield and her teammates helped Westlake’s girls team finish fifth at the 2A state championships held last May at Morgan State University in Baltimore.
“We will miss hearing Janiya on the track. You can’t miss her voice when she starts yelling and cheering. Also, her ability to make us laugh,” Shook said.
The chance to go for a second straight state title was not to be as the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Association recently canceled the spring sports season throughout the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When it first happened, I was kind of sad, but then I was like, ‘Maybe this is what I need because I’ve been recently constantly getting injured. Maybe I did need some rest and take a break,’” Greenfield said. “But I still miss my team, I still miss my coaches, I miss my friends at school. I miss everybody pretty much.”
But now it’s on to compete at West Virginia Wesleyan for the Westlake senior.
“You have to work really hard to get to where you want to be and you cannot slack off no matter what because if you slack off, it’s not going to make anything any better. You’re not going to get to the place that you need to be,” Greenfield said.
