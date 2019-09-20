A birthday is a time for celebration, and for Westlake head volleyball coach Kim Brewer, her birthday was extra special as the Wolverines were able to celebrate their first win of the season on Tuesday over Lackey in a home Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division clash.
“We did really well. I am really proud of our team,” Brewer said. “A lot of people were telling us that we are developing and have so much potential, so it was nice to actually get a win and get the girls some confidence.”
The hosts were able to prevail in straight sets over the visiting Chargers by scores of 25-14, 25-23, 25-17.
“I think the fact that we did a lot of conditioning and running before the game helped bring up our energy and our confidence to keep pushing and take all the negative energy,” Wolverines junior K’Rissa Moore said.
Westlake (1-3, 1-1 SMAC Potomac) was able to jump out to an early 6-1 lead in the opening set on an ace by Deidre Gilliard.
A few points later, Lackey head coach Jo’Nel Barnes took a timeout, but the Wolverines kept their momentum throughout the first set and pulled away to take it 25-14.
The second set was the most competitive on the scoreboard. And Westlake was trailing for most of it.
Brewer took a timeout with Lackey (0-2, 0-1) leading Westlake 9-4 early in the frame.
“[I told them] just to fight,” Brewer said. “The one thing that we struggled with is when are down, picking ourselves up.”
Westlake was able to keep within striking distance of the Chargers’ lead in the second set, but the hosts were trailing 23-20 and were facing an uphill battle two points away from dropping the set.
“It is really just a mind game for us and pushing ourselves through and sticking to our fundamentals,” Moore said.
Gilliard served another ace that pulled the Wolverines to within one point, trailing 23-22 before a timeout was taken.
Out of the timeout, Westlake strung together three points in a row to escape the second set with a narrow victory.
“[Our girls] need to realize that even though you might be down six points like we were at one point in the [second] set, you can come back no matter what,” Brewer said.
In the third set, Westlake jumped out to an early advantage and led 13-8 before Barnes called a timeout to try and rally the Chargers.
Lackey junior Callie Culhane served an ace to pull the visitors to within 13-10, but the Wolverines were able to thwart any comeback by the Chargers and pulled away for the victory.
“Hopefully in our next game now after this one, they know that they have what it takes to win,” Brewer said. “It was also great for my girls that haven’t gotten much playing time to shine today. A couple of years ago, Westlake wasn’t where we are today, and next year we will be even better than where we are today.”
Lackey is slated to host Great Mills at 5:30 p.m. Monday and Westlake is scheduled at Calvert at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“I love my team,” Moore said. “I have faith that we can push through the rest of the season as long as we stay positive and have positive energy.”
Twitter: @johnniswander2