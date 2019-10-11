Ever since Christian Wilbon began to walk, he was trying to run. And as he kept falling, he would get back up and start again. It did not take long before his father, Kevin Wilbon, signed him up to run track for a local track club.
“It seemed like running was Christian’s calling, especially after playing other sports and excelling in them by out-running his opponents,” Kevin Wilbon said.
Christian Wilbon is a runner for the Charles County Elite Track & Field Club out of Waldorf. Under the tutelage of coaches Pamela and Nathaniel Muhammad, the founders of Charles County Elite, work began to straighten out Christian’s form and get him on the right track to running correctly.
“It’s very hard to stay on top of your game because of the excellent runners that you compete against in Maryland,” Christian Wilbon said.
In his first year of running, Christian Wilbon was not picked to be on the relay team for the AAU Indoor Nationals or serve as an alternate and did not qualify for any of the individual events either.
“I was hurt and upset because I felt that I was just as fast as the other athletes my age on the team,” Christian Wilbon said. “That first year was a wake-up call for me, and I vowed that this wouldn’t happen again.”
Over the next six months, Christian Wilbon’s hard work earned him a spot in the 2015 AAU Junior Olympics at Norfolk State University. He qualified in three separate events, including the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the 400 meter relay team as the anchor.
In order to qualify for the AAU Junior Olympics, runners have to be in the top six in their region and in their state for their age group for each event with upwards of 100 kids attempting to qualify.
Christian Wilbon finished fifth in the 100, fourth in the 200 and the relay team came in fifth for what would mark the beginning of Christian Wilbon’s rise to one of the top junior runners in the country, competing in five consecutive Junior Olympics.
“Christian takes track very seriously and studies the ins and out of it. He looks at YouTube videos of former and present collegiate and professional track runners and their statistics as well as their workout regiments,” said Kevin Wilbon, who is also the head track and field coach at Southern Maryland Christian Academy in White Plains. “When I work with him, I push him to the limit. I know he feels that I’m hard on him, and I am, but this is what it will take to make it to the next level.”
Christian Wilbon’s training regimen includes sit-ups, push-ups, running stairs and bleachers, vertimax training, running the neighborhood, running against older kids and a little weight training.
“We work out when his practices are cancelled and trust me he goes hard,” Kevin Wilbon said. “Christian takes pride in his training, and to some degree, enjoys it so he’s fun to work with. His rules that he trains by are do what you have to do in order to do what you want to do, and in the end, hard work pays off.”
Boasting a 4.0 GPA, Christian Wilbon currently attends Mattawoman Middle School and embodies the definition of a student-athlete.
Christian is a seven-time All-American, five-time Junior Olympian medalist and has amassed 166 medals in six years of competition.
“I know that I won’t win every race because what goes up must come down, but I am running against the clock and not people,” Christian Wilbon said. “When I’m competing it’s nothing personal against other people. I just love to win, but I know at any time it can go either way.”
Christian Wilbon was awarded the Maryland Senate Citation in 2014 and was awarded the Maryland Governor’s Citation in 2018 for his track accomplishments.
“There are runners just as good as me here in Maryland and I’m trying to stay sharp so I can keep competing at a high level just as they are,” Christian Wilbon said. “I don’t like losing.”
In 2018, Christian Wilbon earned numerous accolades. He captured the gold medal in the 100 race at the International Youth Championships which featured track clubs from Canada, Jamaica, Hawaii and other countries abroad and has won six medals at that event in its first two years of existence.
Christian Wilbon qualified for the 2018 USA Track & Field Junior Olympics in the boys 11-year-old 100 and finished fifth overall. He was also named the 2018 AAU Track and Field Most Outstanding Runner and earned his name on the AAU Junior Olympics Wall of Fame fence after he was sixth in the country in the boys 11-year-old 100 in Des Moines, Iowa.
“I am most proud of my name that will be on that fence forever and no one can take that from me,” Christian Wilbon said. “Trust me, I earned that. It is so hard to make it to the Junior Olympics in one event because so many great people are competing for those six spots, so making it in three events each year is a huge accomplishment and a blessing. People ask me how do I maintain that feat and I tell them God, family, coaches and hard training in that order.”
Pamela Muhammad dubbed Christian with the nickname ‘The Wilbonator’ and he has over 100 track videos on YouTube. Christian Wilbon continues to work hard in order to pursue his future goals.
“My short term goal for right now is to stay consistent in trying to get my time down in my events and hopefully keep up my streak in making it to the AAU Junior Olympics in three events,” Christian Wilbon said. “My long term goals are to get stronger and hopefully be able to get sponsorship and notoriety along the way to ultimately make it to the Olympics one day to represent my country.”
Kevin Wilbon added: “Coach Pamela and Nathaniel Muhummad are great coaches and they know how to get the best out of Christian through rigorous training and finding his strengths and capitalizing on them. Without their guidance and wisdom, none of this would be possible.”
